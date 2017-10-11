Letter: St. Louis Park residents are lucky to have Margaret Rog as a candidate

To the Editor:

We in St. Louis Park City Council Ward 1 are lucky. Seldom do first-time candidates for public office come as qualified, plugged in and prepared to hit the ground running from day one as Ward 1’s own Margaret Rog.

Some of the many hats Margaret has worn in 25 years as a Park resident include Metropolitan Regional Arts Council chair, neighborhood organizer, PTO president, human rights commissioner, recycling champion and election judge. What stands out to me about Candidate Rog is that she is both a thinker and a doer. Go to her website, rogforslp.com, to get a sense of what I mean.

Margaret’s plan for St. Louis Park is comprehensive, clear-eyed and concise. Her purpose, it seems, is two-fold – balancing the need to maintain the charm, character and livability of our great city with an integrated plan for broad-based, healthy and sustainable growth.

On issues ranging from smart development to protecting the environment, from affordable housing to responsive leadership and support for seniors, Margaret offers keen insights and balanced proposals for a vibrant, equitable, sustainable St. Louis Park. Her leadership style manages to be both visionary and practical, ambitious but imminently workable, all-encompassing but folksy.

People are busy, and turnout for off-year municipal elections can be low. Voting in local elections is sort of like changing the oil in your car. It’s a bit inconvenient, and there’s never a good time to get it done, but taking care of it can avert problems and lead to many added years of happy driving. Good government – especially good government at the local level – benefits us all. Early voting is underway. Whether you vote at City Hall, by mail or at the polls, please vote.

Margaret’s fitness for office, her steadfastness, commitment to this community and her vision for its future make her the sort of leader we can always use at City Hall. Margaret Rog will be a thoughtful, dedicated, responsive and responsible representative for her constituents in Ward 1, and this city will be all the better for it.

Bryan Bevell

St. Louis Park