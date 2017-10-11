Letter: St. Louis Park is in good hands with Anne Mavity

To the Editor:

We live in a wonderful city. I’m reminded of that fact every day when I’m walking down a recently installed sidewalk instead of dodging traffic in the street, enjoying a neighborhood event down at my local park, hearing my daughter’s excited report of the amazing things they learned at school that day, or seeing the organic recycling trucks move steadily through the alley.

I’m impressed by the conversations and remarks by our city’s leaders that reveal a deep concern about who we are and what we want to be as a community. The police chief linking 911 calls with health care and successful aging. The leaders of STEP who know food insecurity affects learning and family life. Children First, which presses us to actively see and support the kids in our community. There are fine people in our city who are deeply engaged in making it a better, safer and more enriching place every day.

Anne Mavity is one of those exceptional people. As a city council member, she has worked tirelessly for all of us. She understands that healthy communities make a strong city, so she works to build affordable housing – ensuring that everyone can live/remain in our city. She works to make sure all members of our community can fully participate as citizens by promoting race equity and transparency in city decisions and planning. She listens to people, she cares about what they say and, most importantly, she responds with engagement and action. (I’ve seen her sit at an intersection counting cars for hours in an effort to understand a neighborhood’s traffic concerns.) Health takes many forms, so she promotes it on multiple levels: advocating the development of sidewalks and bikeways; removing pesticides from parks; supporting a balanced approach to development which promotes growth while sustaining single-family neighborhoods.

I urge you to support Anne Mavity for city council in the upcoming election. A wonderful city doesn’t happen by itself – it takes diligent, passionate, intelligent caretakers. With Anne Mavity working on our behalf, we’re in good hands.

Susan Ericksen

St. Louis Park