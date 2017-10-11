Letter: Reasons to vote for Margaret Rog provided

To the Editor:

My friend Margaret Rog is running for St. Louis Park City Council in Ward 1. Here are three reasons to vote for her:

• Issues: Affordable housing is a critical issue, and Margaret has made it a signature topic in her campaign. Let’s not let the average family get priced out of St. Louis Park. She also wants to maintain and improve our quality of life and help chart the course to make the city the best it can be.

• Character: When she’s unfamiliar with an issue, she sets out to learn everything she can. She talks to people on all sides and excels at engaging her fellow residents. I saw Margaret in action over the summer as my family and other parents of softball players tried to push forward on the issue of field equity for girls’ sports in our city. She met with me and other parents to gain all the information she could. Her responsiveness showed me that she would be a true voice for those she would represent.

• Leadership: Margaret’s impressive resume (see RogforSLP.com) speaks for itself and has positioned her for success as a city council member. We need her thoughtful leadership as we grapple with the important decisions facing St. Louis Park.

Please join me in voting for Margaret Rog, the best candidate for Ward 1.

Mary Armstrong

St. Louis Park