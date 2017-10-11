Letter: Re-elect Karen Waters to the St. Louis Park School Board

To the Editor:

This is my full-throated, shout-it-from-the-rooftops endorsement to re-elect Karen Waters to the St. Louis Park School Board. I’ve had occasion to talk with Karen several times before and during her first term on the school board. I am always impressed with her thoughtful and caring weighing of factors when deciding how to vote on an issue. Oftentimes these are issues most of us who are not heavily involved with the school system are not aware of or would even think about. But Karen does a great job of explaining those issues to us as well as listening to our thoughts. And when Karen herself needs to understand more about a topic, I’ve seen her ask respectful but drilling questions.

You can tell after talking with Karen that she is committed to providing the best environment for all children to reach their learning potential. But she is also committed to ensuring the SLP community as a whole continues to thrive. Karen understands that her decisions affect not just the students but also the community at large. Please join me in using one of your three school board votes to re-elect Karen Waters!

Betsy Baker

St. Louis Park