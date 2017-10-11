Letter: Rachel Harris is an inclusive and thoughtful leader in St. Louis Park

To the Editor:

St. Louis Park has a tremendous asset in Rachel Harris, an inclusive and thoughtful leader! I am proud to support her for City Council in Ward 3.

I have worked with her since 2013 as founding members of the Environment and Sustainability Commission and while she was chairperson of the commission. Rachel has worked tirelessly to help create and sustain a community that we all cherish; a safe and healthy livable city, and a St. Louis Park that is inclusive and thriving. She has been very active in St. Louis Park, including Vision 3.0, Health in the Park and Bike and Walk the Park, too.

She is unique in her skill and talent as a leader. Rachel always seeks out and includes all voices. She is thoughtful in her consideration of issues and utilizes data-driven solutions. Rachel has a deep understanding of government process and policy and was successful working with our city to achieve initiatives and goals set out by the commission.

Under Rachel’s leadership, we were one of the first cities to achieve a green preferred purchasing policy, as well as a partnership with Xcel, Center for Energy and Environment and Clean Energy Resource Teams to further our environmental vision while leveraging existing resources.

Rachel has been inspiring, easy to communicate with and just a delight to work with. I wholeheartedly endorse Rachel Harris for City Council – Ward 3 and ask you to vote for her as well.

Cindy Larson O’Neil

St. Louis Park