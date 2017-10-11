Letter: Anne Mavity has experience in St. Louis Park’s Ward 2

To the Editor:

I’ve watched my St. Louis Park City Council representative as a featured speaker at an event outside of St Louis Park.

I’ve watched my city council representative explain how even “good” jobs still don’t pay enough to pay for “affordable housing.”

I’ve watched my city council representative get confronted without crumbling.

I’ve watched my city council representative ask probing questions at council meetings to make sure a process was done right.

My city council representative has a wealth of experience that serves us all well on the city council.

My city council representative is smart, strong and engaging.

That is why I am voting to re-elect Anne Mavity for St. Louis Park City Council in Ward 2, and I encourage you to do the same.

Paula Evensen

St. Louis Park