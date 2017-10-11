Kids Cafe hosts Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge cooking event in St. Louis Park (photos)

Arts & Entertainment

Dan Ritter, a teacher at Kids Cafe at St. Louis Park-based Perspectives, demonstrates how to make a tostada Oct. 5 as part of the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge. From left to right, Kids Cafe participants include St. Louis Park residents Mohamed Said, Billy Cook, Myriah Humphry and Kenaysha Gamble. Members of the Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund visited Kids Cafe to participate in the food demonstration and to promote the challenge. Children ages 8-14 can submit recipes as part of the challenge. Judges, including Andrew Zimmern, will select 52 entrants to come to the Kids Tailgate Party during Super Bowl week in Minneapolis. At the event, organizers will announce three Super Snack Challenge winners. More information is available at mnsuperbowl.com/supersnack. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park resident Myriah Humphry reaches for cheese for a tostada while St. Louis Park resident Billy Cook takes a spoonful of beans during an event promoting the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge Oct. 5 at Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park. Other participants include St. Louis Park residents Salah Mohamoud, left; Mohamed Said, center left, and Kenaysha Gamble, right. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park resident Billy Cook examines a handful of cheese Oct. 5 at Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park. From left to right, Salah Mohamoud, Mohamoud Said, Chef Dan Tobias-Kotyk, Myriah Humphry and Kenaysha Gamble participate in the event highlighting the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) Hands cross as Kids Cafe participants reach for tostada toppings Oct. 5 at Perspectives in St. Louis Park. From left to right are Salah Mohamoud, Mohamoud Said, Chef Dan Tobias-Kotyk, Billy Cook, Myriah Humphry and Kenaysha Gamble. Members of the Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund visited Kids Cafe to participate in the food demonstration and to promote the challenge. Children ages 8-14 can submit recipes as part of the challenge. Judges, including Andrew Zimmern, will select 52 entrants to come to the Kids Tailgate Party during Super Bowl week in Minneapolis in 2018. At the event, organizers will announce three Super Snack Challenge winners. More information is available at mnsuperbowl.com/supersnack. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) Dan Ritter, a teacher at Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park, supervises as St. Louis Park residents Salah Mohamoud, center, and Mohamoud Said create tostadas Oct. 5 at Perspectives in St. Louis Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) Trays contain tostadas created as part of the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge Oct. 5 at Perspectives’ Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park resident Kenaysha Gamble holds up a tostada she created as part of the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge Oct. 5 at Perspectives’ Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) As St. Louis Park resident Kenaysha Gamble watches, St. Louis Park resident Myriah Humphry holds up a watermelon-flavored popsicle she created for the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge. Both Kenaysha and Myriah submitted recipes as part of the challenge. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) St. Louis Park resident Kenaysha Gamble shows off a treat she created for the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge during an event promoting the contest Oct. 5 at Perspectives’ Kids Cafe in St. Louis Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) Kids Cafe participants dive into tostadas they made Oct. 5 at Perspectives in St. Louis Park. At right, St. Louis Park resident Myriah Humphry sends a tostada down the hatch while, from left to right, Mohamed Said, Salah Mohamoud and Billy Cook reap the benefits of meal preparation. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe) Volunteer Madeline Fitzgerald, of Minneapolis, works to prepare food for Kids Cafe participants to use to create meals Oct. 5 at Perspectives in St. Louis Park. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)
