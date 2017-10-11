Kids Cafe hosts Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge cooking event in St. Louis Park (photos)

< >

Dan Ritter, a teacher at Kids Cafe at St. Louis Park-based Perspectives, demonstrates how to make a tostada Oct. 5 as part of the Super Bowl Super Snack Challenge. From left to right, Kids Cafe participants include St. Louis Park residents Mohamed Said, Billy Cook, Myriah Humphry and Kenaysha Gamble. Members of the Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund visited Kids Cafe to participate in the food demonstration and to promote the challenge. Children ages 8-14 can submit recipes as part of the challenge. Judges, including Andrew Zimmern, will select 52 entrants to come to the Kids Tailgate Party during Super Bowl week in Minneapolis. At the event, organizers will announce three Super Snack Challenge winners. More information is available at mnsuperbowl.com/supersnack. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)