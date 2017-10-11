Hopkins handles fallout and confusion from Ivers’ comments

“Mayor wannabe” stands by his controversial comments, welcomes backlash Hopkins mayoral candidate, Bob Ivers, came prepared. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola)

A clip of Hopkins mayoral candidate Bob Ivers’ controversial comments at a recent public forum went viral online and created a flurry of media attention.

Ivers drew attention for saying Hopkins’ proposed light rail stations would shuttle “riffraff” and “trash” from Detroit and Chicago to “Welfare-apolis.”

Ivers also ran for mayor in 2015. With just 71 votes, he came in behind the write-in option. Incumbent Mayor Molly Cummings won by a wide margin.

Cummings has been dealing with the fallout, especially from people who mistakenly thought that Ivers held office in the city.

“Our democratic system allows anyone to pay the $25 filing fee and swear that they are a resident of Hopkins. Then, as a candidate, they are espousing their own personal thoughts and opinions,” Cummings said. “He is not on the city council; he is not the mayor; and he does not hold, nor has he ever held, any city office or position. The first amendment affords him the opportunity to express his views no matter how offensive.”

Cummings emphasized that Ivers’ comments do not represent the Hopkins community—a city that is becoming increasingly diverse, according to census data.

“Mr. Ivers’ comments are his own personal beliefs. I find them repugnant and reprehensible. They in no way reflect our community. We are a proud, diverse city that welcomes, embraces and encourages every one of our residents to feel respected and valued,” she said.

Ivers already has a contentious relationship with the city of Hopkins.

A few months before the 2015 election, he unsuccessfully sued the city after he was cited for trespassing at Dow Towers, a subsidized apartment building for low-income people and families on Fifth Avenue South.

In court documents, Ivers claimed he was bringing a pizza to his mentally disabled brother who was a resident of the building.

After a judge dismissed the suit, Ivers was charged and convicted for stalking the clerk of the judge—a gross misdemeanor that resulted in a sentence for 180 days and two years of probation. He was ordered to have no contact with the judge, the clerk and a city staffer.

According to the criminal complaint, Ivers repeatedly called the judge and the clerk and left a number of “harassing and threatening” voicemails within a short timespan that had a “disturbing level of obscenity.”

He was also charged with felony terroristic threats, but was acquitted of the charge in a jury trial.

Ivers’ lawsuit against the city of Hopkins was one of 23 suits that he has filed since 1983. He most recently filed suits against the Hennepin County sheriff, Minnetonka Police Department and Cub Foods.

The Sun Sailor met with Ivers Oct. 10, who said he was surprised yet thrilled about the media attention and 45,000 YouTube hits on the clip.

“I feel like a world-class celebrity,” Ivers said gleefully.

Ivers, who called himself a “mayor wannabe,” fully stood by his controversial statements.

“I’ve given my hard viewpoints on the light rail,” he said. “You can get on it with a half pint and suck it down in the back and it’s just like riding a limo. Get in, sit back and whoosh.”

He said he feels he spoke for “a lot of the nation”—the “quiet voters,” the silent majority.

“Apparently, it’s been a pot on a slow boil and I guess I’m the guy that took the lid off,” Ivers said.

He anticipates a lot of flak for sticking with his opinion.

