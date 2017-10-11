Guest Column: Minnetonka protest raises the question of tolerance

The other day I woke up to news that there were individuals outside of Minnetonka High School holding picket signs with religious messages on them, while shouting at kids, parents and faculty entering the school. Natalie Webster

They were yelling things like “You are all going to perish. Homosexuals are sinners who will perish.” These individuals moved on to Minnetonka Middle School West and did the same. One local mom approached one of them and asked why they were targeting these schools. The person responded, “Because you are all going to perish.”

Eyewitness accounts were shared across different pages on Facebook along with photos. Throughout the day there were hundreds of responses and comments about what had happened and concerns about the individuals returning at the end of the school day.

To protest is to state your disapproval or objection to something. It was clear the group objected to homosexuality and objected to anyone who didn’t share his or her version of Christian beliefs.

The first amendment of our constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The right to free speech protects individuals against prosecution by the government. It does not protect any of us from the consequences of our actions or public opinion. “I have a right to say so” is not a blank pass or default in a disagreement that will lead to solving anything.

Equal rights means equality for all, regardless of sex, race, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs. So yes, these individuals had a protected right to be where they were, even if I didn’t agree with their message or their choice of venue. For me to exercise and protect my first amendment rights, it is necessary for me to be tolerant of another’s right to do so, regardless of our difference of views. I may not like it or agree with it, but their constitutional rights are no less than mine.

To practice tolerance is to practice a willingness to allow the existence of behaviors or opinions we don’t agree with. I struggled with this on the day this happened. It took me most of the day to get to a place of tolerance.

Throughout the day I came to understand that different people opposed or agreed with this protest for different reasons. A few people took issues with it being called a protest, as it gave other protests a bad name in their eyes. Many took issues with this group being referred to as Christians because their actions were giving Christians a bad name. Many objected to religion being made an issue on or near school grounds.

When my initial reaction and emotions subsided, I looked at the situation from an analytical point of view without emotions. This led me to a place of tolerance because I realized that the lack of tolerance was scarier to me than what these people were actually doing.

If we are going to truly have equality in our community and our world, we have to practice tolerance. That doesn’t mean if we feel strongly about something that we can’t express our feelings or disagreement, free speech is a two-way street. Can we communicate these things without anger or hate?

In my eyes the teachable moment in all of this is in recognizing when we are intolerant of the rights of another. Remember, tolerance is being willing to have the existence of ideas, beliefs and actions you don’t agree with. I’m talking about those protected by the same rights you or I have. I’m not talking about being tolerant of criminal acts.

Personally, I don’t believe homosexuality is a sin anymore than my being left-handed is. People can disagree with that and some do. Many individuals recognize that though they see homosexuality as a sin, that members of our LBGTQ community are human beings who have the same rights anyone outside of that community has. Recognizing those rights and having a willingness for us to co-exist is tolerance.

That is what equal rights and equality is about. The reverse would be true. Someone who is gay may not like that someone else sees homosexuality as a sin, but practicing tolerance and equality means a willingness to let the other person have that conflicting view. Our legal rights are a privilege that provide us with freedom, liberty and protection. They do not make us superior to anyone.

We can have conflicting views. What we cannot have is an intolerance of conflicting views, or criminal actions that violate another human being’s civil rights as a result of those views. That we have had to legislate this throughout our history, says something about we the people. Why does fear and then anger come about at times because someone doesn’t share the same beliefs, ideas or skin tone as us?

In our history as a country we have made progress and great strides in terms of equality for all human beings.

There was a time when women didn’t have the right to vote, when people of color couldn’t drink from the same water fountain as Caucasians. It wasn’t until the 70’s that a woman could have her own credit card. Gay marriage is now legal.

I believe we are making progress but our journey to true human equality isn’t over. It is a show of good manners to refrain from eating till everyone at the table has their food. Equality is similar. You might have everything you need, but that doesn’t mean the other people at the table have what they need. For some, they only recently were allowed to have a seat at the table.

Let’s start the practice of tolerance in our own homes. Let’s start with our co-workers and neighbors. Let’s start with our extended families. We are heading into the holidays and there is no better time to practice tolerance, even if it is as simple as not feeling compelled to hate on our brother-in-law for being a Packers fan.

Can you be willing to have the existence of ideas, beliefs or actions, which you disagree with, but are protected by the same rights that protect your ideas, beliefs and actions? The opposing view of another should not shake the foundation of our own beliefs, but the inability or unwillingness of an individual to be tolerant should frighten you.

Natalie Webster is a columnist and podcast host. Learn more about her at NatalieWebster.com.