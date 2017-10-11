Driver charged in Wayzata officer’s traffic death had cocaine in her system

Trial scheduled in February

A toxicology report shows the woman charged in the traffic death of a Wayzata police officer had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has confirmed.

Beth Ilene Freeman, 54, of Mound was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 8 incident that resulted in the death of Wayzata Police Officer William “Bill” Mathews.

According to the criminal complaint, Mathews, 47, of Plymouth, was sent to U.S. Highway 12 near Broadway Avenue on a 911 report of a “chunk of metal in the road.” The complaint states that several drivers who witnessed the incident told investigators that Mathews had picked up the debris and was nearly back to his squad car, which was parked on the right shoulder, when a Nissan Murano driven by Freeman struck him while traveling east at an estimated 55 to 65 miles per hour.

“There were no road or traffic conditions that contributed to this accident, and all other traffic was able to see the victim’s squad lights, and move over to the left to give him room,” the complaint reads.

A search of the passenger compartment of the vehicle Freeman was driving revealed drug paraphernalia that tested positive for cocaine, the complaint said. A police officer administered a field sobriety test to Freeman and noted that she had constricted pupils and had difficulty counting backward. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was drawn from her.

The charges also allege that Freeman was using her cellphone at the time of the crash. According to the complaint, Freeman allegedly admitted to talking on her phone and receiving text messages prior to the incident and a search of her cellphone showed that she “had been actively talking on the phone, receiving text messages, and that the messages had been read in the time frame immediately prior to her hitting the victim.”

Freeman was also charged with one count of driving after cancellation of her driver’s license. Her criminal record includes prior convictions for aggravated and careless driving, driving without a license and several felonies for fifth-degree drug possession. Her record also includes three convictions for impaired driving and one for driving under the influence of illicit drugs. At the time of the crash, Freeman was also on probation for a 2016 felony drug possession conviction.

Freeman made her first court appearance Sept. 12 and her bail was set at $500,000. At a follow-up hearing Oct. 9, Judge Tamara Garcia denied a request from Freeman’s lawyer to lower the bail amount, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Unless she posts bail, Freeman is set to remain in Hennepin County Jail until her next court date Dec. 5. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5.