Donate a coat, get a ticket to Crayola Experience

Pilgrim Dry Cleaners has partnered with Crayola Experience at the Mall of America for the Coats for Kids donation drive to provide a free ticket to Crayola Experience for every coat donated Friday, Oct. 13.

Anyone who drops off a coat for donation at any of Pilgrim Dry Cleaner’s 25 locations around the metro on Oct. 13 will receive a free entrance pass for the Crayola Experience, while supplies last. The day pass will provide access to Crayola’s 25 hands-on activities, including naming and wrapping their own crayon. A child shows off a crayon she made at the Crayola Experience.

Other attractions include a photo booth that turns kids images into a coloring page, access to a two-story Crayola themed playground, drip art, other painting projects and puzzle creators.

Tickets will be valid until Sept. 1, 2018.

The Coats for Kids drive runs through Oct. 14. Pilgrim’s goal is to collect a total of 10,000 coats. All coats collected are cleaned and donated to charities including The Sabathani Community Center, Sharing & Caring Hands, Lutheran Social Services, CEAP and STEP.

Monetary donations are also accepted during the drive. Donations can be made online at pilgrimdrycleaners.com. Additional information can also be found by texting the word “coats” to 77453.