Barbers Inn settling into new Wayzata location

Shop recently relocated from Lake Street to the Promenade

Wayzata’s neighborhood barbershop has moved, but it hasn’t changed.

After nearly seven years at the corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue, Barbers Inn has found a new home at 210 Promenade Ave., among the 119,000 square feet of retail space in the Promenade of Wayzata. The small, no-frills shop could easily go unnoticed if it weren’t for the barber’s pole rotating out front.

Inside, the shop remains a familiar retreat. The scene has changed, but all of the characters have returned. Customers are greeted by Bagley, the shop dog, and receive a warm welcome from barbers Bob Nash and Dave Dufner. The conversation flows steadily inside the shop, where many customers are known on a first name or nickname basis.

“We get a lot of good conversations in here,” Dufner said.

The recent move into the Promenade marks the second time in Barbers Inn’s history it has had to relocate.

In February, the Wayzata City Council approved the concept plan for Wayzata Blu, a mixed-use condo development at the corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue. The project includes the demolition of the existing commercial buildings that were home to Barbers Inn, Candlelight Floral and Judd Frost Clothiers. Candlelight Floral relocated in May to the Wayzata Village Shoppes and Judd Frost Clothiers is moving into a location next to Gianni’s Steakhouse on Lake Street.

Barbers Inn owner Dave Dufner cuts the hair of customer Jim Latimer Oct. 4 at the shop’s new location at 210 Promenade Ave. in Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Before moving to Lake Street, Barbers Inn could be found in its original Wayzata Bay Center location. With the Promenade of Wayzata redevelopment project calling for the tear-down of the mall, the barber shop moved out.

“Barbers Inn used to be 100 yards away,” Dufner said, pointing out the window. Soon after, a customer walks in.

“Hey big guy, be with you shortly,” Dufner shouts while sweeping up his station.

When asked if there was ever any doubt the shop would remain operating in Wayzata, Nash responded swiftly.

“No, none whatsoever. We just didn’t know exactly where,” Nash said, adding that the new location in the Promenade has quickly become a great fit for the shop and its many longtime clients.

“They did a terrific job doing the build-out. For a barber shop, this is pretty nice. … And I get to work with Dave every day,” Nash said. “I mean, my cup runneth over.” After nearly seven years at the corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue in Wayzata, Barbers Inn has found a new home at 210 Promenade Ave. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Nash transferred ownership of the shop to Dufner a few years ago after Nash was diagnosed with lung cancer. Nash said he’s remained resilient following the diagnosis.

“I’ve had it for almost three years, and it’s going pretty good, knock on wood. I’m working and doing yard work and fishing, and this guy and I are going to do a little hunting here in a while,” Nash said, nodding to longtime friend Jon Brennan. “So, I’m pretty lucky.”

Nash was sitting and chatting with Brennan, who’s been a customer for 20 years.

“It’s a fun place to get your hair cut,” Brennan said, adding that he counts Nash and Dufner as good friends.

Just then, another customer walks in and takes a seat.

“Philly Dog, we’ll be right with you,” Nash hollers.

It’s time for another haircut – and another conversation – to begin.

Appointments at Barbers Inn can be made by calling 952-475-2326.

