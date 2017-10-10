Wayzata police reports Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Included in the Wayzata police reports for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 were these incidents:

Two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, one motor vehicle crash involving property damage, two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one motor vehicle crash with a deer involving property damage, one vehicle fire, one gas leak or smell, three reports of hazardous road conditions, two railroad crossing hazards, one suicide threat, 15 other medial calls, one medical alarm, three wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, one verbal domestic incident, five civil matters, four reports of disturbance, three reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, seven driving or traffic complaints, one animal complaint or check, three business alarms, one carbon monoxide alarm, two home alarms and five calls to assist another department.

Sept. 26 – An officer observed an intoxicated female stumbling in traffic on the 400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The female was transported home and released to the care of a family member.

Sept. 26 – A reported theft resulting in a $3.50 loss on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.

Sept. 27 – A report of a bus stop violation on the 1300 block of Holdridge Terrace. This case is under investigation.

Sept. 27 – A report of a sign hanging from a bridge at Central Avenue North and Highway 12. The sign was removed.

Sept. 27 – A report of damage to a vehicle’s tires and a rug on the 300 block of Margaret Circle.

Sept. 28 – A report of several vehicles being tampered with overnight on the 100 block of Benton Avenue North. This case is under investigation.

Sept. 28 – A report of a vehicle fire at Wayzata Boulevard West and Lindawood Lane in Long Lake. Long Lake and Wayzata fire departments extinguished the fire.

Sept. 29 – A reported theft of several credit cards from a vehicle on the 100 block of Barry Avenue North and the subsequent unauthorized use of the cards. The case is under investigation.

Sept. 29 – A verbal domestic dispute on the 500 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake. The officer was able to mediate the situation.

Sept. 29 – A 29-year-old Shoreview female was arrested for driving while under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.16 at County Road 101 North and First Avenue North in Plymouth.

Sept. 30 – A report of a female having mental health issues on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. She was transported to the hospital.

Oct. 1 – A 27-year-old Excelsior female was arrested for driving while under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.17 on the 700 block of Lake Street East.

Oct. 2 – A reported theft resulting in a $69.05 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Oct. 2 – A reported theft resulting in a loss of approximately $4,000 on the 700 block of Lake Street East.

Oct. 2 – A report of an attempted scam on the 200 block of Lake Street West.