Wayzata boys prove it!

There’s a reason they’re No. 1 in state soccer poll

Wayzata High’s boys soccer team proved why it’s No. 1 in the state in Class AA with a 2-1 overtime win over Minnetonka Oct. 3 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Stuart Sain scored on a rebound of Patrick Weah’s shot to tie the score 1-1 late in the second half, and then in overtime Ethan Wagner scored the game-winner on Weah’s assist. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY John Sherman)

Erik Williams (8) of the Wayzata High boys soccer team heads the ball forward as Minnetonka’s Alejandro Ferrer-Lugo (6) watches from the left.

“I thought the motivation was in our favor going into the overtime because we had just scored,” said Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas. “Minnetonka is a tremendous team, a top-10 team in the state, and I am proud that our boys were able to handle it against a team like that.”

With 10 minutes remaining in the second half and a 1-0 deficit, Duenas rolled the dice and changed the Trojans’ formation. He put four attackers up top, with four midfielders and only two defenders. That gave Weah plenty of help on the attack.

“Patrick created some great chances,” said Duenas. “He was able to get in close on the first goal, then Stuart was able to score on the rebound. Stuart has a great soccer IQ, just like Patrick and some of our other players.”

Minnetonka’s goal by senior forward Adrian Perkins came on his only shot of the match.

“We had been looking for an outside shot,” said Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers. “And Adrian unloaded from about 30 yards out. It was one of the more important goals we’ve scored this season. Alejandro Ferrer-Lugo made a nice play to set up the goal.”

Rogers thought Minnetonka played one of its better games of the season, especially in the second half.

“We gave up a lot of real estate the first part of the game,” he said. “But we had a really good push in the second half. Of course, the guys were down after a loss like that, but they played really well. We were able to limit Wayzata’s chances for most of the game with Sergio Rivas and Noah Chung playing well in the middle.”

Captain Nick Wilson and Niko Scheibal took care of business in the back.

Scheibal’s heading ability neutralized Wayzata’s Drew Galinson and Walter Smith on some of their best opportunities created by set pieces.

“I believe we showed we’re one of the best teams in the state,” said Rogers, whose Tonka team stood 9-5-1 overall after the loss.

Top-ranked Wayzata improved to 13-0-2 with the victory. The Trojans took over the No. 1 state ranking when defending state champion Stillwater lost to Woodbury and was tied by East Ridge in recent Suburban East Conference matches.

“I am proud that our guys are ranked No. 1 in the state,” said Wayzata’s Duenas. “I am even prouder that they have gone undefeated in the Lake Conference the last two years.”

Wayzata and Minnetonka will go their separate ways for the playoffs, with Wayzata competing against Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest and St. Louis Park in Section 6AA and Minnetonka battling teams such as Edina, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake in Section 2AA. It won’t be an easy road to state in either of those sections, however, Wayzata and Minnetonka will be in the mix, just as they were last fall.

