Voters’ Guide: Hopkins mayor, city council

Cummings, Ivers running for mayor; incumbent council members run unopposed

Election-day voting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7. In-person early voting, also known as absentee voting, can be done at city hall, 1010 First St. S., during regular hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during extended hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Absentee ballots are available during the 46 days prior to Election Day. To receive an absentee ballot, voters can submit a signed application to the city clerk’s office. Voters may download and print the absentee ballot application at sos.state.mn.us or pick one up at the city clerk’s office at city hall.

Mayor

The mayor of Hopkins serves a two-year term. The candidates this year are incumbent Molly Cummings, who has served as Hopkins mayor since 2015, and Robert Ivers, who also ran for mayor in 2015. Mayor Molly Cummings

Molly Cummings

Age: 65

Family: Sheldon Berg (husband), two children, five grandchildren

Education: Studied psychology at Florida State University

Occupation: Retired

Years lived in city: 29

Community involvement: Mayor (2016-present), Hopkins City Council member (2012-16), Hopkins Planning & Zoning Commissioner (2010-12), Hopkins Park Boardmember (2007-10), Alt Rep on the Corridor Management Committee for the LRT Green Line Extension, Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee member, Empty Bowls’ challenge team leader, Regional Council of Mayors Executive Committee, National League of Cities Human Development Policy Committee, Caring Youth Awards Selection Committee, Hopkins Noontime Lions, former president of Avenues Neighborhood Association, Helping Paws volunteer, graduate from Community Emergency Response Team and Hopkins Citizen Academy

Contact information: [email protected]

Q: Why are you running for mayor of Hopkins?

A: I am running for re-election as mayor to continue the forward momentum Hopkins has had for many years. This includes providing a full range of housing options, assuring that all of our residents feel safe and valued. To continue to grow community partnerships and outreach efforts by our police and fire departments, by the city council and our boards and commissions, assuring that all voices in our community are at the table and all voices are heard.

I look forward to continuing the work of keeping Hopkins the vibrant, healthy city with the home-town feel we all love.

Q: If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to implement during your term?

A: I will continue to be actively involved in updating Hopkins’ Comprehensive Plan. This plan is the roadmap for the city to guide the direction we travel over the next 10 to 20 years on issues of housing, land use, transportation, parks and utilities. This requires the input of many who live, work, play and worship in Hopkins. Continued public engagement is vital to reflect the needs and desires of our residents who we are elected to represent.

The addition of light rail, with three stations in Hopkins, poses many challenges and opportunities. It will be vital to residents and business alike. Light rail offers options for transportation to jobs for our residents and access to a wider pool of employment choices. Use of light rail may allow elimination of the expense and hassle of driving to work. It will open opportunities for seniors who choose not to drive, or choose to limit driving, to access many of the wonderful amenities offered in the surrounding area.

It will aid our business community, many of whom are struggling to find the employees they need to maximize their success and serve customer needs in these times of record low unemployment. One of the top three reasons young people choose to put down roots and raise their families in a given place is access to transit. LRT will allow our businesses to continue to attract and maintain a competitive workforce.

Q: What is the top priority for Hopkins in the coming years and how would you address it?

A: I am committed to supporting and enhancing our existing businesses while promoting and encouraging new business development.

I strongly believe in collaboration and partnerships with federal, state, county and municipal entities to maximize our resources.

I believe in balancing responsible spending while providing residents the quality of life and services they desire.

To continue the mission of the city: inspire, educate, involve, communicate. Bob Ivers

Robert Ivers

Age: 64

Family: Single

Education: High school degree

Occupation: Retired

Years lived in city: 64

Community involvement: Did not provide

Contact information: [email protected]

Q: Why are you running for mayor of Hopkins?

A: I was born and raised in Hopkins and Minnetonka. I was in the first graduating class of Lindberg High School, now renamed Hopkins High School, class of 1971 and proud of it. I am 64 years old, single and retired. I am experienced in promotions, music and small business. I am also an inventor. I have designed an electric car, clean energy generator and bicycle car, among other things. I have business attorneys and plan on going public with a stock offering. I will maintain a warm and open door policy to all citizens of Hopkins and those wishing to do business in Hopkins.

Q: If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to implement during your term?

A: I will create “Hopkins Has Talent,” which is a talent showcase and festival every Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight at the downtown park. No license is required. Sell your goods, crafts, art, food, clothing and other goods. Beer and soft drinks for sale. Bring your own picnic basket. Sign up: Recite poetry, dance, one act plays, bands, musicians, ballerinas, don’t forget Grandpa plays banjo. Everyone would be welcome.

I want Hopkins to be a fun, warm, destination city with sizzle and pizazz. I want to designate Wednesday or Thursday night as a vibrant girls night out, complete with citizen street vendors, actors, strolling musicians, jugglers, clowns and other entertainment. Behind Domino’s Pizza in Central Park, a large community winter ice skating rink with bonfires made with any and all clean wood contributions. A simple wooden stage for actors and musicians. Citizen food and drink vendors or bring your own beer, pop and wine or bring your own picnic basket. Lighting for night skating and all types of music. Electricity available for your CD player or sing, dance and play guitar. Fun and romantic or what?

Q: What is the top priority for Hopkins in the coming years and how would you address it?

A: Always lower property taxes. Tough on loitering, riff-raff, littering and crime. I know it when I see it. Auditing and accountability of all city employees, including police and fire department. A fun mayor for everyone. Change is good. Let’s put Hopkins on the map in a big way. It’s 2017, let’s roll.

City Council

Hopkins city council members serve four-year terms. Terms will begin in January 2018. All members serve all Hopkins residents on an at-large basis. The council’s responsibilities are enacting and defining policy for city operations. The candidates both currently serve on the council and are running unopposed for re-election. A third candidate who would’ve been new to the council, Diana Neidecker, bowed out of the race due to “unforeseen circumstances,” but her name will be on the ballot. Kristi Halverson

Kristi Halverson

Age: 59

Family: Lives out of state

Education: B.A. in middle/junior high school education with minors in math and coaching from University of Northern Iowa

Occupation: Mortgage underwriter

Years lived in city: 34

Community involvement: Twelve years on city council, four years on zoning and planning commission, American Legion member, Elks Lodge, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church

Contact information: [email protected]

Q: Why are you running for Hopkins City Council?

A: Representing the citizens of Hopkins is a privilege that I do not take lightly. I am able to respect all points of view, consider issues thoroughly and work cooperatively with the residents of Hopkins and the city staff. Every citizen of Hopkins has the right and the need to be heard and I will work to make sure that the city listens to them.

Q: If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to implement during your term?

A: One of the biggest projects will be the redevelopment around the Shady Oak Station for the LRT. Working together with the Minnetonka city council to guide the zoning of the area and planning the type of development that both cities desire for this area is something that needs to be implemented in the near future.

Q: What is the top priority for Hopkins in the coming years and how would you address it?

A: Finding the best development for the Cold Storage site on Blake Road. The council needs to be patient and wait for the best possible development for the site that will benefit all of the citizens of Hopkins. We also need to be addressing the need for affordable housing by retaining our housing stock and keeping the homes and apartments that we have in good condition.

Katy Campbell

Age: 35

Family: Jonathan Campbell (husband)

Education: Master’s degree in statistics from Iowa State University, B.A. in math from St. Olaf College

Occupation: Senior manager of consumer insights analytics at Sleep Number

Years lived in city: 9

Community involvement: Hopkins City Council member, Southwest Light Rail Community Advisory Committee, National Society of Colonial Dames of America

Contact information: [email protected]

Q: Why are you running for Hopkins City Council?

A: I’ve loved the opportunity to make a difference in Hopkins over the last two years on council. I’m seeking re-election because my two-year term was just enough for me to get my bearings and see some exciting projects start. Now I want to see them through to completion!

Q: If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to implement during your term?

A: The city council really can’t implement anything without our amazing city staff. Working with them, I am excited to see the completion of several reconstruction and development projects, including making Blake Road more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, and the opening of the ARTery. I am inspired by the work that the police department is doing around racial equity, and hope to continue to learn with them about how we can make Hopkins a welcoming place for all people. Finally, I am personally looking forward to our public works department trying out a compost program this coming spring!

Q: What is the top priority for Hopkins in the coming years and how would you address it?

A: It’s important for Hopkins to examine how we can be an affordable place to live and run a business while still keeping up the standard that we have set for our city services. I am looking forward to our continued discussions regarding affordable housing and working with staff to understand the tax impact for proposed improvements to parks and roadways. As we build our comprehensive plan for 2040, I hope to help us see both the long-term vision for our city while understanding the impacts in the short-term to our residents and businesses.

