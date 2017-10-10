‘Tyndale: A Reformation Oratoria’ premiers Oct. 21 in Plymouth

Deo Cantamus of Minnesota, an organization of musicians known to foster new, traditional Christian music around the Twin Cities, announces the premiere of “Tyndale: A Reformation Oratorio” by Josh Bauder 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Fourth Baptist Church, 900 Forestview Ln. N., Plymouth.

When the wave of theological reform begun by Martin Luther in 1517 spread to England, it motivated the linguist William Tyndale to dedicate his life to an English translation of the Bible. Ignoring the Church’s prohibition on vernacular scriptures, Tyndale in 1525 finished an English New Testament that was translated, directly from the original Greek rather than from Jerome’s thousand-year-old Latin Vulgate. Not pausing to relish his accomplishment, he immediately began learning Hebrew and in 1530 published the Pentateuch in English. His plan to translate the rest of the Bible was disrupted in 1535 by his arrest and execution near Brussels.

“Tyndale: A Reformation Oratorio” follows the reformer’s story: his roots in the simple countryside of England’s Welsh border; his education at Oxford; his flight from England; his fevered translation work in Germany; his calm faith in the face of capture and martyrdom; and his enduring legacy on both the English language and the English church.

The hour-long work brings together period art, historical narration, maps and visuals supporting the storyline, and – of course – music. Medieval folk tunes, strict 16th-century counterpoint, lush Romantic harmonies, lilting sea-songs, and hymnic anthems are delivered by the chorale and orchestra, and soloists sing the roles of William Tyndale, Martin Luther and Thomas More.

Deo Cantamus will host a small display of period English Bibles after the concert.

Admission cost is $10 in advance and $12 at the door and admission for children 10 and under is free. For every four purchased in advance, one free admission will be provided at the door on the day of the event.

For tickets and more info: DeoCantamus.org