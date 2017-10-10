Education

Tonka Trot raises money for Groveland Elementary

By

More than 400 runners and walkers of all ages participated Oct. 7 in the eighth annual Tonka Trot. The event featured three lengths: a family-fun 1.5K, a 5K and the Alarc Legends 10K. All routes started and ended at Groveland Elementary and weaved participants through the scenic surrounding neighborhood, with views of Lake Minnetonka’s easternmost bays, Libbs Lake and Gray’s Bay. All proceeds benefit Groveland Elementary.

The kids who ran in the 5K checked to make sure their toes were behind the line. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) The 5K runners took off from Groveland Elementary. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) The eighth annual Tonka Trot started and ended at Groveland Elementary. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) A boy caught air as he dashed to the finish line. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) Kids were awarded medals after they crossed the finish line. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) All ages participated in the race. Some crossed the finish line in the arms of parents, holding hands or on piggy back. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) Strollers didn’t hold parents back from running the race. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) Event organizer Jacob Simms encouraged runners with cheers and high-fives. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) Runners ascended the final hill up Bay Street with views of Gray’s Bay in the background. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) The first 10K runner to near the end maintains 6-minute miles, according to event organizer Jacob Simms. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) Minnetonka cheerleaders encouraged runners during the last stretch. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) A young girl kept a good pace as she ran to the finish line. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola) A young boy bounded up the final hill on Bay Street. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola)
