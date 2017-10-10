Tonka Trot raises money for Groveland Elementary

More than 400 runners and walkers of all ages participated Oct. 7 in the eighth annual Tonka Trot. The event featured three lengths: a family-fun 1.5K, a 5K and the Alarc Legends 10K. All routes started and ended at Groveland Elementary and weaved participants through the scenic surrounding neighborhood, with views of Lake Minnetonka’s easternmost bays, Libbs Lake and Gray’s Bay. All proceeds benefit Groveland Elementary.

< > All ages participated in the race. Some crossed the finish line in the arms of parents, holding hands or on piggy back. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola)