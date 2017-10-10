Stahl completes Providence Academy’s performing arts center

Stahl recently completed the new, 56,000-square-foot, 650-seat performing arts center at Providence Academy. (Submitted photo)

Stahl announced the completion of a new performing arts center at Providence Academy, a private, Roman-Catholic, college-preparatory school in Plymouth.

The company served as construction manager of the three-story, 56,000-square-foot, 650-seat facility and the first all-LED performance theater in the state, according to Stahl. The project was crafted to feature an auditorium, balconies, and lobby with an mezzanine. The theater also features an ellipse-shaped LED ceiling with a custom-made glass chandelier. The structure was comprised of precast concrete with a masonry veneer to match the existing school exterior.

“Providence Academy has been working with Stahl Construction since 2002 so we knew they could manage the complexity of this project,” said Robert Cummins, chairman of the school’s board of directors. “Because of the architectural style of our campus, the attention to detail and ability to blend in with the existing building was extremely important … Providence Academy is delighted with the outcome of our wonderful theater project.”

“We have had the distinct honor of serving Providence Academy on a number of projects over the last decade,” said Jessie Houlihan Bingen, president of the company. “The recently-completed performance theater is notable from every perspective with vivid ornamentation, advanced technologies and wise functional additions for students and attendees. The success of the construction project was due to the seamless partnership between the design and historical consultants, Providence Academy and the construction teams.”