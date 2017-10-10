Plymouth Community Calendar Oct.14-29

Saturday, Oct. 14
Fire Department Open House
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Ln. N.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Plymouth City Council
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) tour
Where: Public Works Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Oct. 18
CPR/AED Training
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: free, register at heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com
Thursday, Oct. 26
Faith & Identity with Ian Cron
When: 7 p.m.
Where: St. Philip the Deacon, 17205 County Rd. 6
Info: Free admission, faith-and-life.org
Friday, Oct. 27
Halloween at the Creek
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Cost, $5; register at www.plymouthmn.gov/recreation, 763-509-5200
Saturday, Oct. 29
Plymouth Concert Band’s ‘Spooktacular’
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane
Info: Free admission, plymouthconcertband.org
To submit events for the Plymouth Community Calendar, email [email protected].