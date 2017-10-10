Plymouth Bachman’s to host indoor farmers markets

Bachman’s will partner with the City of Plymouth to host its Plymouth Bachman’s Indoor Farmers Markets 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, and Saturdays Jan. 13, Feb. 10, and March 10.

The Plymouth greenhouse will feature fresh, locally grown and locally produced foods, sweet treats, crafts, and gifts from local farmers, bakers, and artisans.

“The Indoor Farmers Markets are a great way for Bachman’s to give our communities comfortable, convenient access fresh, local foods – not to mention a bright summer feeling – even in the middle of Indoor,” explains Karen Bachman Thull, marketing director of Bachman’s.

“When the sun hits the Bachman’s greenhouse, the music’s playing, and it smells like fresh pastries, it’s easy to forget the Indoor for a while,” notes Jeff Alden, chair of the Neighborhood Roots Board, Bachman’s partner for the Lyndale location’s Indoor market. “These markets offer a perfect opportunity for people to connect with their neighbors and their favorite summer market vendors as they restock their kitchens with fresh, local products.”