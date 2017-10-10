Passport to Dance celebrates styles from around the world in St. Louis Park



A poster illustrates cultures represented in the Passport to Dance event Oct. 20-29 at the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park. (Submitted art courtesy of Anna Basinski)

Dancing is a worldwide phenomenon, and styles from around the globe will be on display in St. Louis Park later this month.

The Passport to Dance program will showcase Latin, hip-hop, Bollywood, ballet, African, Irish and Native American dance styles Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 20-29 at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

People might not have the time or money to attend performances of all the styles separately, but the program will incorporate many styles together in one show, said Cathy Wilson, a St. Louis Park resident who is directing the event as well as acting and dancing in the show.

Many people from the cultures highlighted in Passport to Dance live in the area, Wilson said.

Hopkins-based Costa Rica Ballroom, the Hopkins Dance Center, Korma Aguh and Company, Sabrina Datt and Company, St. Paul-based O’Shea Irish Dance and B Boys from the Block will participate.

St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, in partnership with the city of St. Louis Park and the Community and Youth Development Fund, provided a $10,000 grant for the program. The program also benefited from grants from the Walker Foundation and TCF Bank. The University of Minnesota College of Design created a poster for the show that features a face made up of people of a variety of ethnicities.

Jamie Marshall, executive director of the Friends of the Arts, said the project was of interest to the committee selecting grant recipients because of its collaborative and multicultural nature.

Cathy Wilson organized Passport to Dance. (Submitted photo)

“It celebrates and explores the dance styles from different cultures that are present in St. Louis Park and the Twin Cities,” Marshall said. “Ultimately, it was just a thoughtful, really detailed proposal.”

He added, “Dance is not a discipline that gets performed as much as music and theater in St. Louis Park, either, so I think having a dance performance like this is unique.”

At the University of Minnesota, Wilson became a two-time Big 10 floor exercise champion in an event that requires dance-related skills. She has continued to have an interest in dance, providing choreography for gymnasts and theatrical performances.

“That’s been a blast,” Wilson said. “I’m loving it.”

She said she enjoys participating in dance in gymnastics, theater or even by going dancing at a club at night.

“Any way that I can keep involved in some way, just being able to keep dancing until the day I die, would be the best thing in the whole wide world,” Wilson said. “It’s just so much fun, and learning new styles is even more fun.”

“You all of a sudden get to go on a whole other adventure. You say, ‘Wow, this is like a whole new world!’” she continued.

She selected styles for Passport to Dance that she had an interest in herself.

“I thought, ‘Why not dive into some different styles of dance with the community?’” Wilson said.

In the show, Wilson will serve as a guide to the varying styles. The show features a play-like story that follows two college students who are figuring out their lives. Amid a love story, the two students go on an adventure.

“It’s a story of life in general, but being able to explore the world at the same time,” Wilson said.

Audience members will be able to refer to a passport-shaped program to follow along.

Regarding the multicultural theme of the program, Wilson said people want to be more multidimensional and focus on more than solely their section of society.

“Let’s be more inclusive and learn about each other,” Wilson said. “It’s something that especially in St. Louis Park has been building and building, this feeling of let’s learn about all the different cultures that are in our backyard here.”

People are asking how they can celebrate diverse groups, Wilson said.

“I said, ‘Well, I can celebrate them through dance!” she exclaimed.

Wilson said she has received positive feedback from groups involved in the show.

“The ballet group was really excited because it’s not always easy to collaborate in the dance world,” she said. “Different dance schools have to put all their energy into their own schools.”

Members of the African dance group also said they enjoyed the opportunity to be in the performance.

“That’s not always easy to do, either,” Wilson said. “To be in an actual performance like this, where it’s more of a showcase – that’s always very exciting, too.”

The owners of Costa Rica Ballroom appreciated the ability to bring their students to an event outside the studio and in the community, Wilson added.

Passport to Dance is Wilson’s first show as a director.

“This can be a really tough deal because you have to sometimes be the mom, the psychologist, the disciplinarian, talk people off the ledge or they talk me off the ledge,” Wilson joked. “There’s so many different things that can go wrong or can go right you kind of feel like you’re on a roller-coaster ride because of so many things you’re dealing with.”

While the experience has been challenging, Wilson said with a laugh, “You shoot for the stars, and you hopefully get as close as you can.”

To order tickets, search for Passport to Dance at brownpapertickets.com or call 612-991-5467.