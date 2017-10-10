Mount Calvary brings ‘Our Town’ to the stage Oct. 12-15

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will bring Thorton Wilder’s production of “Our Town” to the stage Oct. 12-15 at the church at 301 County Rd. 19, Excelsior.

The church’s Theatre 301 group, a ministry that brings in talent from the church and the local community, is doing the production.

“Our Town” is directed by Doug Affinito and Andrew Scipioni, and has a cast of 24 people and more than 15 crew members.

“For Mount Calvary, one of our themes is that we welcome the community,” said Affinito, of Excelsior. “This is a way of engaging the community both as actors, who come from across the metro area and even our parish, but it also allows us to bring in an audience. It’s one of our major community activities. It’s another one of God’s stories being presented.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Left to right, Mark Abelsen (Joe Stoddard), Director Doug Affinito and Kelly Rohde (Samantha Craig).

Actress Nancy Kizilos-Clift from Excelsior, who plays the family matriarch Mrs. Webb, added, “What I love about doing productions here at Theatre 301 is they bring in actors that audition from all over the cities so we get some really good people, but also they have such a good, loving and respectable atmosphere.”

Theatre 301 was started four years ago when the church hosted a production of the play “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” The organization was then formalized and the theater hosts an annual drama or comedy in the fall and a musical in the spring.

Each year the play correlates with a message that the parish is focusing on.

“‘Our Town’ is a classic play about life,” said Affinito. “Our theme for the church this year is ‘telling God’s story’ and this is ‘telling life’s story.’ It works very well.”

The three-act play was the winner of a Pulitzer Prize in 1938. It takes place from 1901-1913 in the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.

Affinito said, “It follows the everyday lives of its citizens that remind us of the fragility of life and the need to connect with others.”

The story is about the Gibbs and the Webb families as they deal with things such as daily life, love, marriage and death.

“The story centers around the Gibbs and Webb family and their children George Gibbs and Emily Webb who fall in love,” said Jim Strommen from Minnetonka, who plays the family patriarch, Dr. Frank Gibbs. “‘Our Town’ has an interesting cast of characters and outside the Gibbs and Webb families there’s the towns people including the local drunk, paperboy and milkman. Many of these characters can be found in any town. Anywhere in the United States could be ‘Our Town.’” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Front, left to right, Mark Abelsen (Joe Stoddard) and Kelly Rohde (Samantha Craig). Back, left to right, Lela Olson (Mrs. Gibbs) and Jeff Erickson (Simon Stinson).

Thirty minutes prior to each show, a member of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will speak about the town of Excelsior during the time period of the play, 1901-1913.

“What we’re trying to do is make a connection between ‘Our Town’ and Excelsior,” said Affinito. “Life’s universal, and Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, could easily be just like Excelsior.”

In addition, the set is decorated with photos of Excelsior from the early 20th century.

The meta-theatrical play uses acting techniques that were rarely used in 1938 such as breaking the third wall, miming and using non-existent props and interacting with the audience. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Left to right, Dan Stephans (Constable Bill Warren) and Michel Hentges (Stage Manager).

“When it was written it was designed to break all the theatrical conventions so the audience gets to interact with the cast,” Affinito said. “We’re breaking that distinction between actor and audience.”

“The quality of the shows I’ve seen at Theatre 301 has been amazing and when I was invited to come along to participate in ‘Our Town’ I wanted to join,” said Dan Stephans, of Savage, who plays Constable Bill Warren. “What I really liked is the cast and crew are amazing and the presentation of ‘Our Town’ will be so great for the audience because its black box style and they can participate and interact. I’m super excited to be here for the first time.”

Strommen added, “The cast and crew is always excellent and being a community theater there’s a lot of talent that comes from across the Twin Cities.”

Minnewashta Elementary fifth grader Samuel Abelsen, who plays the paperboy Joe Crowell Jr., said, “It’s been so amazing participating in ‘Our Town’ and other Theatre 301 productions. I’ve had enjoyed making new friends and having fun doing something a kid normally doesn’t get to do.”

The audience will also get to interact with the cast, who will be in character, after each production. They will serve snacks and play games after the production.

“Our Town” will be at 7:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 18 and under.

To order online, visit theatre301.org or call 952-474-8893 (x301).

