Minnetonka/Hopkins Police Reports: Sept. 24-Oct. 3

Minnetonka Police Reports

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Sept. 24 to Oct. 3:

Animal bite – 13000 block of Burwell Drive

Burglary – 15300 block of Highland Trail, 14400 block of Durham Road, 18700 block of Stratford Road, 5200 block of Beachside Drive

Burglary in progress – 5800 block of County Road 101

Chase – Intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard, intersection of Interstates 394 and 494

Domestic – 500 block of Carlson Parkway, 4300 block of Avondale Street

Driving complaint – 15400 block of McGinty Road West

Driving while impaired – Interstate 394, intersection of Highways 7 and 169, intersection of Cartway Lane and Ridgedale Drive, along Ridgedale Drive, intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394

Drugs – 10700 block of Cedar Lake Road

Drunk – 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road, 12600 block of Ridgedale Drive

Forgery/counterfeit – 14600 block of Highway 7

Fraud – 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 2500 block of Tonkawa Trail, 13000 block of Maywood Lane, 15400 block of Excelsior Boulevard

Harassment – 13700 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 4100 block of County Road 101

Identity theft – 6100 block of Scenic Road

Medical – 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive

Missing person – 12600 block of Marion Lane West, 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road

Property damage – 17600 block of Southridge Court, intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Creek Road West

Runaway – 14300 block of County Road 62

Shoplifting – Two incidents along 12400 block and one along 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard

Stalking – 5200 block of Black Friars Lane

Theft – 14200 block of Stonegate Lane, 12400 and 15400 blocks of Wayzata Boulevard, 4800 and 17200 blocks of County Road 101, 2800 block of Hedberg Drive, 1000 and 1600 blocks of Plymouth Road, 17000 block of Lake Street Extension, 12300 block of Ridgedale Drive, 18300 block of Highway 7

Theft from auto – 5200 block of Scott Court, 10900 block of Red Circle Drive, 2800 block of Hedberg Drive, 1000 block of Fairfield Spur, one incident along 14600 block and five along 15000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 12700 block of Creek Road West

Threats – 1000 block of Plymouth Road, 18300 block of Highway 7

Unwanted trespassing – 10700 block of Smetana Road

Vandalism – Intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and County Road 101

Vehicle theft – 13500 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 900 block of Fairfield Way

Hopkins Police Reports

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Sept. 28 to Oct. 3:

Animal complaint – Injured goose was located along 900 block of 11th Avenue South, but was still able to walk and eat on its own; found dog along 1000 block of First Street South, deceased raccoon along Minnetonka Boulevard

Assault – Domestic assault along 700 block of Lake Street Northeast, adult female arrested by complaint for domestic assault and disorderly conduct along 700 block of Mainstreet and 000 block of Eighth Avenue

Burglary (commercial) – Adult male arrested for burglarizing businesses along the 500 and 800 blocks of Mainstreet, 300 block of Fifth Street South and 400 block of Fourth Avenue South

Burglary (residential) – 900 block of 11th Avenue South

Disturbance – Neighbor dispute mediated along 900 block of Westbrooke Way, loud music complaint along 100 block of Shady Oak Road

Domestic – Verbal domestic along 1300 block of Highway 7

Fraud – Credit card fraud along 1000 block of First Street South, 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard

Harassment – 1300 block of Highway 7

Loud music – Unfounded complaint along 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road

Property damage – Tire slashed on vehicle along 200 block of 16th Avenue North, but reporting party suspects a friend is responsible

Suspicion – People sleeping in vehicle along 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road; reported intoxicated male along 500 block of Blake Road North, but he was unable to be located

Theft – 1000 and 1400 blocks of Mainstreet, 100 block of 16th Avenue South, swindling along 1300 block of Highway 7, 100 block of Blake Road North, 700 block of Eighth Street South, financial transaction card fraud along 500 block of Blake Road North, 100 block of 14th Avenue North, cell phone stolen along 1100 block of Mainstreet

Unwanted person – 700 block of 11th Avenue South