Minnetonka/Hopkins Events Calendar: Oct. 12-19

By Sabina Badola

Thursday, Oct. 12

XINXING ACADEMY PROGRAM TOUR

When: 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Where: XinXing Academy (1001 Hwy. 7)

Info: 952-988-4300; [email protected]

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library

Info: hclib.org

KINDERGARTEN INFO SESSIONS – MEADOWBROOK

When: 10 a.m.; 6:30 p.m.

Where: Meadowbrook Elementary (5430 Glenwood Ave.)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

RETIRED MEN’S SHED GROUP

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: Phil Johnson – 952-935-5276

MEDICARE – OPEN ENROLLMENT AND EXTRA HELP PROGRAM

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: hclib.org

HOPKINS COMMUNITY READ – “A GOOD TIME FOR THE TRUTH”

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center

Info: hclib.org

ALATEEN (AGE 9-19)

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: West Suburban Alano (5235 Woodhill Rd.)

Info: 612-719-3446; al-anon-alateen-msp.org

DEPRESSION/ANXIETY/GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church (3121 Groveland School Rd.)

Info: stluke.mn

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Council Chambers (1010 First St. S.)

Info: lwvmeph.org

Friday, Oct. 13

YOGA DONATION CLASS FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Good Vibrations Yoga (11 10th Ave. S.)

Info: goodvibrations-yoga.com

LIVE MUSIC

When: 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: LTD Brewing Co. (8 Eighth Ave. N.)

Info: ltdbrewing.com

Saturday, Oct. 14

HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET

When: 7:30 a.m.-noon

Where: 16 Ninth Ave. S.

Info: hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

UNCOMMON FACTS ABOUT COMMON BIRDS

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Minnetonka Library

Info: hclib.org

HOPKINS FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE

When: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Fire Station (101 17th Ave. S.)

Info: hopkinsmn.com

OPEN STREETS

When: noon-5 p.m.

Where: Mainstreet, between 7th and 13th Avenues

Info: hopkinsmn.com

Monday, Oct. 16

COMMUNITY HOUSING FORUM

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center

Info: Susie DeVos – 952-935-6468

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers

Info: eminnetonka.com

TRIVIA MONDAYS

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Unmapped Brewing (14625 Excelsior Blvd.)

Info: unmappedbrewing.com

Tuesday, Oct. 17

KINDERGARTEN INFO SESSIONS – ALICE SMITH

When: 10 a.m.; 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alice Smith Elementary (801 Minnetonka Mills Rd.)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hclib.org

HOPKINS WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON

When: 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Mizpah United Church of Church (412 5th Ave. N.)

RSVP: 952-933-6325

SCHOOL BOARD HEARING – WORLD’S BEST WORKFORCE, REFERENDUM REVIEW/COMMENT

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center

Info: hopkinsschools.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center

Info: hopkinsschools.org

HEALTHY NUTRITION IN THE EARLY YEARS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Harley Hopkins Family Center (125 Monroe Ave. S.)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: hopkinsmn.com

VESTLAND LODGE’S TORSK AND MEATBALL DINNER

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center

RSVP: 952-942-5740

Wednesday, Oct. 18

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library

Info: hclib.org

NOON-TIME TALKERS TOASTMASTERS

When: noon-1 p.m.

Where: Citizens Independent Bank (10901 Excelsior Blvd.)

Info: noontimetalkers.toastmastersclubs.org

K-12 HOMEWORK HELP

When: 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hclib.org

TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: LTD Brewing Co.

Info: ltdbrewing.com

Thursday, Oct. 19

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library

Info: hclib.org

RETIRED MEN’S SHED GROUP

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: Phil Johnson – 952-935-5276

ALATEEN (AGE 9-19)

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: West Suburban Alano (5235 Woodhill Rd.)

Info: 612-719-3446; al-anon-alateen-msp.org

DEPRESSION/ANXIETY/GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church (3121 Groveland School Rd.)

Info: stluke.mn