Minnetonka School Board voters’ guide: Three candidates running for three seats

The number of seats up for election on the Minnetonka School Board matches the number of candidates seeking election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Those who filed include John Holcomb, the current board treasurer, and Mike LeSage and Chris Vitale, school district parents.

Board Chair Pam Langseth and Clerk Heidi Garcia have not filed for re-election.

These are the candidate’s written response to three questions about why they are running for school board:

John Holcomb John Holcomb

Address: 6852 Briarwood Ct., Chanhassen

Age: 50

Family: Wife, Kelly, sons, Brian and Michael, both sophomores at MHS

Education: Bachelors of Pharmacy Degree, University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio

Occupation: Senior Vice President Prevention and Wellbeing at Optum Health

Years lived in the district: 15

Community involvement: School Board Member/Director five-plus years, Treasurer four years, School Board Representative for Citizens Finance Committee for five yrs, Minnetonka Community Education for two years, Minnetonka Foundation and Association of Metropolitan School Districts. I also serve on a commission that advises the Dean at the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy, and really enjoyed my time with the Minnetonka Baseball Association being a baseball coach/head coach for seven-plus years.

Contact information: [email protected], 952-470-5357

Why are you running for re-election for the Minnetonka School Board?

I am running for re-election to continue my service to the Minnetonka Schools in creating and providing a world class, child centered education system that inspires each student to be their personal best.

What is the top priority for the Minnetonka School District, and how will you address this, if elected?

The top priority for the school district is to advance and sustain a dynamic education system that excels in five distinct areas: engages students to help them learn and grow, supports parents as key influencers of their child’s educational journey, recruits and develops best in class teachers that will inspire students to achieve their personal best, provides a curriculum that challenges each student at their learning level, and manages fiscal resources to ensure sustainability of our district. My board experience, commitment to public education, engagement as a parent and resident energizes me to continue my service to the district in advancing this dynamic education system.

How are you going to accommodate smaller class sizes as the Minnetonka School District reaches building capacity due to high and increasing open and local enrollment?

Class size is one element of a complex set of considerations that the district uses to ensure each student can achieve their personal best. From a results perspective, we have been the highest rated school district in the state for the last two years as rated by Niche, and a top 100 district in the U.S. Our fifth-grade students, on average, are achieving 11th grade level performance in math and reading as measured by NWEA, a Minnesota standardized test. Our 2017-18 average elementary class sizes are also lower than the 16-17 metro average at every grade level.

There are many other significant aspects in addition to class size that contribute to a child’s success such as parent engagement, use of technology (Smart Boards, I-Pads, classroom sound systems), curriculum content, and type of learning actives (individual/small group) to name a few. Each school principal is empowered to add additional instructional staff regardless of class size to ensure each student achieves at their highest potential.

Enrollment planning is a separate and equally complex activity where the district has a resident-first policy, and we work with our open enrolled families to find the right education options for their student where we have space and the curriculum that meets the parent’s and the district’s needs.

I have been a leader on the Minnetonka School Board for the last five years in developing and advancing the five areas of excellence noted above that have supported our students and lead our district to achieve these results. I am committed to our success in the future and humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Mike LeSage Mike LeSage

Address: 70 Gideons Point Rd., Tonka Bay

Age:47

Family: Wife, Cindy; Courtney, (MHS Class of ‘16) University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management sophomore; Jonathan, Minnetonka High School senior; Benjamin, Minnetonka High School sophomore, and Mitchell, a sixth grader at Minnetonka Middle School West.

Education: Masters Business Administration, University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management and Bachelors of Arts, Political Science, University of Minnesota.

Occupation: Managing Director, Proterra Investment Partners

Years lived in the district: 13 years

Community involvement:

-Minnetonka Public School Foundation: 2012 to present: Chair, Vice Chair, Treasurer and Director.

-Positive Coaching Alliance, Minnesota Board of Directors: 2013 to present

-Big Brothers Big Sisters, Greater Twin Cities Board of Directors: 2015 to present

-Western Golf Association, Director: 2015 to present

-Minnetonka Aquatics Strategy Team: 2016 to present

-Minnetonka Boys Basketball Association, Board Member: 2012 to 2017

Contact information: mikelesage.com

Why are you running for Minnetonka School Board?

I am running for the Minnetonka School Board because I get energized working on challenges and creating solutions that support children in achieving their highest potential. As the son of a public school teacher and benefactor of public schools, I understand the critical role healthy and vibrant schools play in our society. My education, experiences in business, and board work, including currently chairing the Minnetonka Public School Foundation, provide me with a strong skill set to be an effective school board member. I look forward to building upon the excellence of Minnetonka’s past, and creating a world-class school district in the future.

What is the top priority for the Minnetonka School District, and how will you address this, if elected?

The top priority for the Minnetonka Schools is to provide an education for each child that enables them to achieve their potential and dreams. If elected, I will work tirelessly to support and drive focus on the development of “personalized pathways to success” for each student in our district. This will require a strong collaborative effort between the student, parents, and guidance support to provide the right education, insights and learnings needed to formulate the student’s pathway. The pathway will support the student’s dreams and ambitions through identifying courses, extracurricular experiences, and skill development to achieve their goals. The plan will be a living document that will be frequently reviewed. The goal is also that this will be a fun, engaging, iterative process that will enhance the student’s experience, wellness and happiness in school. And we will establish crisp metrics to track all mentioned above and to measure our progress.

How are you going to accommodate smaller class sizes as the Minnetonka School District reaches building capacity due to high and increasing open and local enrollment?

Open enrollment has been a vehicle that enabled the Minnetonka School District to accommodate smaller class sizes, continues to support excellence in curriculum and co-curricular activities, and elevates Minnetonka as the best school district in the state. Open enrollment allows the district the ability to proactively “manage” class sizes to some of the lowest in the metro through accepting or denying open enrollees applications based on the number of students the district calculates as optimum for each class. Last year, the revenue the Minnetonka School District received from open enrollees was $23 million versus the $9 million of costs attributed to them. This $14 million pick-up for the district is then used to reduce class sizes, hire staff, and improve our schools. In absence of open enrollment, our budget cuts would have required us to lay off staff, close schools, and have a lot more variability in our budgeting process.

It would be an honor to serve on the Minnetonka School Board helping to drive our strategic game plan and vision of becoming a world-class school district.

Chris Vitale Chris Vitale

Address: 19143 Joseph Curve, Eden Prairie

Age: 40

Family: Stacy Vitale, spouse; Children, Sadie (ninth grade), Joseph (fourth grade), Ryan (first grade)

Education: BS – Electrical Engineering – Minnesota State – Mankato (2000), MBA – University of Phoenix (2011)

Occupation: Division Director – Fieldbus Technology, Director – Marketing at Turck Inc.

Years lived in the district: 16

Community involvement:

Scenic Heights PTA Exec Board – co-president

Operation Playground at Scenic Heights

Minnetonka Innovation Guiding Team

Vantage Guiding Team

Calendar Committee

League Director – Minnetonka Baseball

Coaching – Minnetonka Baseball, Basketball and Tonka Football

Contact information: ElectChrisVitale.com, email: [email protected]

Why are you running for Minnetonka School Board?

My family has been well served by Minnetonka Schools and I am proud that my children get to attend school in such a great district. I am running for school board to do my part as a parent and citizen of this community to ensure that all families continue to find success in our district that is fiscally sound, continues to have the best teaching staff and offers a wide variety of innovative programs for students at all levels.

What is the top priority for the Minnetonka School District, and how will you address this, if elected?

I believe the school district has two priorities: Provide an environment where children can have success in academic achievement while supporting their social and emotional wellbeing and provide the best value to taxpayers by responsibly managing district expenses. As a member of the school board, I will work to support programs that enable students to strengthen their learning and increase their interest in learning. I will push for efforts to attract, secure and support the best teachers, support staff and administrators to support these programs. I will be a good financial steward of taxpayer’s dollars by monitoring district finances and continued frequent communication with taxpayers on district finances and student achievement.

How are you going to accommodate smaller class sizes as the Minnetonka School District reaches building capacity due to high and increasing open and local enrollment?

Open enrollment has been a key component in the district’s strategy since my daughter started kindergarten 10 years ago. As the district reaches capacity, it will be important to manage class sizes that have remained some of the smallest in the metro area. I will continue to push for support of innovative programs like Vantage, Minnetonka Research and Tonka Online that allow for students to learn in other environments than the traditional classroom.