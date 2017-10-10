Minnetonka adopts proposed budget, tax levies

Homeowners’ property taxes could be upped by 3.6 percent A bar graph shows the percentages that property taxes have increased each year since 2006. There are also projected increases for 2019 through 2022. (Photo courtesy of City of Minnetonka)

The Minnetonka City Council adopted a preliminary budget and tax levy for 2018 at the Sept. 25 meeting.

The proposed preliminary budget is $33.9 million. This would be a 1.9-percent increase from the 2017 budget of $33.3 million.

Approximately three-quarters of the general fund operating budget covers the cost of city government workers. The city expects to raise wages by about 3.5 percent to compete with market wage pressures.

The budget will be funded by the proposed tax levies, which total $36,914,897. The levy cannot increase, but can decrease before the final levy is officially set in December.

Homeowner impact

For homeowners, this means property tax will increase by 3.6 percent, or $4 per year on average based on the city’s median home value of $332,800. Impact will vary greatly depending on the market value of each home.

A bar graph shows that Minnetonka, at 3.6 percent, is on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to proposed tax increases for 2018. (Photo courtesy of City of Minnetonka)

According to a staff report, a 3.6-percent levy increase is on the lower end of the spectrum compared to levy increases in similar cities.

The city’s property tax base increased mainly because of new developments and redevelopments. This shifts the burden slightly away from both commercial and residential property and toward apartments.

Overall, market value increased by 5.2 percent in Minnetonka. According to the report, the increased value is due to improved real estate as opposed to market forces.

The proposed Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $250,000 will support housing programs and economic development, such as the Southwest Light Rail project.

Budget will increase to fund new hires, initiatives

The budget is reduced in some areas, but overall increases by just over $530,000 for new initiatives—park and trail planning, technology support, public data compliance and finance administration—and staff members to handle the administrative pressures. The majority of the additional funding will go toward four more job positions.

A parks and trail planner will help implement a more aggressive approach to expanding the city’s trail system. This is something that many community members have openly expressed a desire for, but, according to the report, the city is currently unable to meet the growing demand. Beyond recreational use, an expanded trail system would improve connectivity of the city and pedestrian safety.

An information technology support staffer will help meet growing IT needs of within the city and the police and fire departments, as well as assist in the anticipated implementation of police body-worn cameras in 2019.

A records specialist will ensure that data requests from both the public and the media are met. According to the report, there has been an exponential increase in demand for immediate electronic information, and staff anticipates this trend of transparency will continue to increase. Currently, highly compensated city employees are spending excess hours filling these requests.

A finance analyst will assist in coordinating the finances of the increasingly complex and costly capital improvement plan. These are five-year plans that identify capital projects, provide a schedule and identify financing options. Since 2005, the plan has grown from $60.6 million to $149.4 million. Careful accounting is needed as cost and complexity increases. Currently, non-finance personnel from other departments oversee much of the capital expenditure.

The rest of the additional funding would go toward a fire service operational study to refine the service, as well as a one-time expense related to converting the 9-1-1 dispatch service from a city-run service to a county-run service. The city is hoping to contract Hennepin County by mid-December, and some funds will be needed to purchase equipment and systems to communicate with county staff.

If for whatever reason the county does not approve that agreement, the city staff has set an alternate budget for 2018 at $70,566,398 to factor in the cost it would take to continue operating the dispatch center.

Budget cuts

The proposed budget will cut a total of nearly $350,000 from city programs. Staff studied which services would remain unaffected if funding decreased, coming up with contract services for the natural resources and information technology divisions.

The biggest reduction came from re-adjusting fleet costs—such as labor, material, equipment and fuel—for city vehicles. The city also estimates its solar garden contracts will save about $100,000, which would offset the budget increase.

The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 in the city’s council chambers at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

More information on the budget can be found at eminnetonka.com/budget. Submit input at eminnetonka.com/minnetonkamike.

Contact Sabina Badola at [email protected]