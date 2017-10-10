‘Life Could Be A Dream’ doo-wop extravaganza musical premieres Oct. 14 at Old Log Theatre

The award winning ‘60s doo-wop musical, “Life Could Be A Dream,” will premier at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood.

Created by Roger Bean and directed by R. Kent Knutson, the upbeat musical comedy is about a doo-wop singing group in Springfield, Minnesota. They’re preparing to enter a radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time. If they win the contest they get a one-year recording contract.

“They want fame, glory and to be the latest hit singers,” said Brian Winter, who plays Eugene. (Photo courtesy of the Old Log Theatre)

Left to right, Austin Stole (Wally), Lucas Wells (Denny), Grace Lowe (Lois and Mrs. Varney), Eric Sargent (Skip) and Brian Winter (Eugene).

Trouble comes in the form of Lois (Grace Lowe), who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny (Lucas Wells) and Wally (Austin Stole) fall in line, Eugene (Brian Winter) falls apart and along comes handsome heartthrob Skip (Eric Sargent) to send the whole situation spinning.

“This funny nostalgic rock and roll glimpse of growing up in the 60’s is a perfect distraction for our trying times,” said R. Kent Knutson, artistic director. “The music, innocence, and joy of these five young dreamers is sure to lift your spirits and warm your heart. Come back with us to a time when ‘Life Could Be A Dream.’”

The ’60s hits in “Life Could Be A Dream” say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on My Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and, of course, “Life Could Be a Dream.”

“It’s a jukebox musical featuring all the greatest pop hits,” said Lucas Wells, who plays Denny. “Some are really well known and others were more one-hit wonders. ‘Life Could Be A Dream’ is such a feel-good musical with some silly moments, but also some great sentimental moments featuring throwback to our parents’ generation’s music.”

Eric Sargent, who plays Skip, said this experience has been a dream.

“I first got interested in singing when I went up to a jukebox as a kid and hearing ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ by Elvis Presley for the first time and then I just keep listening to more and more groups,” he said. “They were the pop hits at the time. I thought I would never get a chance to sing this and now I have! It’s such a cool opportunity to sing this music that so many people love.”

“All these actors are really strong and watching them develop as they go is a riot and they also sing beautifully,” Knutson added. “They do an amazing job playing the old hit songs you know and love. They sing them beautifully.”

The musical will be performed from Saturday, Oct. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17.

Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $30-$40. Group rates are available. Tickets may be purchased online at oldlog.com or by calling 952-474-5951 (toll free 1-866-653-5641).

