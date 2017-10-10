Letter: Vote Yes, Yes and Yes

To the Editor:

I encourage all my neighbors in Hopkins School District to join me in voting YES, YES and YES to the three questions on the ballot on Nov. 7. My monthly tax impact will be less than my favorite coffeehouse brew. This new funding will ensure that all of our Hopkins students have up-to-date and innovative curriculum, technology, learning spaces and, most important of all, the best teachers and staff for their academic excellence and successful futures as adults in our community.

My granddaughter is just at the beginning of her many years of education. She will be the fourth generation of my family to graduate from Hopkins schools. I am so grateful for your support of her and ALL of our children who are educated in Hopkins schools – past, present and future!

For more information about this referendum: HopkinsVotesYes.com.

Barb Blake Westmoreland

Minnetonka

Westmoreland recently retired after 28 years in the Hopkins School District.