Letter: Vote Yes on the 2017 Hopkins School District referendum

To the Editor:

For 13 years, I went to schools that sit on the same plot of land – first Tanglen Elementary, then North Junior High, and finally, Hopkins High, graduating in 2015.

Attending college in Washington, D.C. has been a major departure from that routine, but interacting with peers who graduated from high schools around the world has given me a valuable perspective on the quality of the Hopkins district.

With that in mind, I strongly believe all district residents should vote yes on all three referendum questions on the ballot this November.

If each question is approved, the district will be able to update and expand facilities, invest in innovative technology and maintain class sizes and elective opportunities for the cost of a tax increase that amounts to the price of a cup or two of coffee per month, per homeowner.

The first question regards a $30 million bond that will provide funds for facility improvements. As former co-editor of the national award-winning HHS newspaper that is blessed with extensive physical space and resources, I know the importance of great facilities.

The second question, regarding an increase to the capital projects levy, allows for continued investment in exciting educational technology and traditional resources like curriculum and textbooks. Hopkins is a true pioneer in the use of technology to increase the value of each student’s education, and nearly all my classes utilized district-owned resources to help students engage with course material.

The third question regards renewing the district’s operating levy for an additional 10 years. This common-sense solution has zero impact on residents’ property tax bills and supports many essential facets of the district, including stable class sizes and robust elective course options, that could be cut without the support of the levy.

Hopkins schools deserve every cent of their funding. There is no investment more sustainable or higher-return in a collective sense than public education, and voting yes on all three referendum questions next month will allow each district resident to play a part in strengthening our community’s future.

Nate Pasko

Minnetonka