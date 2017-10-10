Letter: Support Wiersum for Minnetonka mayor

To the Editor:

Years ago, I joked that if I were to run for mayor of Minnetonka, I would run on the “do-nothing” platform. As a lifelong resident, I’ve always loved living in a city where I’m close to downtown and the airport, and yet close enough to nature to hear an owl hooting “good night” and a loon calling “good morning.” My do-nothing concept had to do with maintaining that singular character. But, as much as we would like to keep things as they are, change is inevitable because as property increases in value and demographic shifts occur, market forces will have their way. Change is coming, but it doesn’t have to be sweeping—it doesn’t need to destroy the natural character that attracted so many of us to this wonderful place.

About 15 years ago, I got to know a new city councilman named Brad Wiersum. My neighborhood was wrestling with the implications of a significant development. During the course of those conversations, I found Brad to be a good listener. He really wanted to hear and fully understand all sides of an issue before casting a vote. I’ve also observed that Brad is an independent thinker – a person who is capable of articulating a principled reason for how he arrived at a particular decision. I suspect that I may not agree with Brad on everything, but I never doubt that he brings a principled voice to the conversation.

Now, Brad is running for mayor. I know he’s not running on my “do-nothing” platform, but he will be advocating for conservative fiscal management and helping guide the city in ways that will help us maintain our treasured past as we look to the future.

On Nov. 7, I will be enthusiastically casting my vote for Brad Wiersum and hope you will join me.

Bruce Schultz

Minnetonka