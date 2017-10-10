Letter: Support Molly Cummings for Hopkins Mayor

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Molly Cummings for mayor.

For the last two years Molly has been “our small town mayor with a big picture vision.”

She has always been very approachable during her years of community service and is always willing to listen. Her Hopkins leadership includes being a member of the park board, planning and zoning, city council and now mayor! Her involvement gives her a solid background for positive in-depth leadership. She is very dedicated to bring out the best of Hopkins and to help the city grow. The Lions Club recognized her for her “exemplary community involvement, leadership and service.”

Molly is a collaborator building a solid community for all.

Please join me in voting for Molly Cummings for Mayor!

Butch Johnson

Hopkins