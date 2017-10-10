Letter: Support Mayor Molly Cummings for her second term

To the Editor:

I would like to express my thoughts on the mayoral race for the city of Hopkins. While I am not a resident of Hopkins, I am a business owner on Mainstreet.

I moved my clock repair shop to Mainstreet, Hopkins about eight years ago. I decided on Hopkins’ Mainstreet as well as the entire city. All the previous mayors I have met have done a very good job developing the current City of Hopkins.

Since Mayor Molly Cummings has taken office, I must say that I am still very glad I chose Hopkins. Mayor Cummings has been very open and available to my concerns on Mainstreet. She has really made me, as a business owner, feel valued for the entire city of Hopkins.

I feel that Mayor Cummings takes very serious interest in the importance of having viable businesses in Hopkins. Mayor Cummings has done a very commendable job at keeping Hopkins safe for the residents and businesses alike.

I wholeheartedly support Mayor Molly Cummings for her second term.

Mark Purdy

St. Louis Park

Mark Purdy owns Blackstone Manor Clock Repair on Mainstreet in Hopkins.