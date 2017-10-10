Letter: Serving our students means engaging all families with a spirit of empathy, inclusion and love

To the Editor:

We need to ensure that every family with a child in District 270 feels a deep sense of inclusion, connection and belonging. That was the topic of a recent Hopkins School Board workshop on parent and family engagement. We heard from seven principals from across our elementary schools, junior highs and high school. What stood out to me was their willingness to give voice to some of the ways some of our traditional structures for parental engagement are falling short, and their commitment to getting it right. As our district grows more diverse, and the needs of our families change, we need to grow with them. There are no shortcuts. We must ensure all our school leaders, like these principals, have the resources they need to make these kind of relationships possible. It’s about forging real relationships and trust, especially across lines of difference. It’s about the partnership between parents and schools that this trust makes possible. It’s going the extra mile to ensure all families are engaged, included and loved.

Chris LaTondresse

Hopkins

Chris LaTondresse is a Hopkins School Board candidate.