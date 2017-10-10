Letter: Please Support Mayor Molly Cummings Nov. 7

To the Editor:

I first began serving on the Hopkins City Council with Molly Cummings in January 2012. But her involvement and leadership in the city began long before that. Mayor Cummings life has been about public service, from the Lion’s Club to the Hopkins’ Park Board as well as the planning and zoning commission.

As the state representative of Hopkins and St. Louis Park, I have had the pleasure of continuing to work with Mayor Cummings on the build-out of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project. She has been a strong voice at the table making sure both Hopkins’ and the region’s needs are met. She is one of the leaders committed to seeing the project come to fruition.

Mayor Cummings has also been an active leader, ensuring that all of Hopkins’ citizens feel welcome. She is active with both the Government Alliance on Race Equity (GARE) and the Hopkins Race & Equity Initiative (HREI). She continues to work toward having our city staff, boards, and commissions reflect the cultural diversity of our city in order to better serve our community.

Mayor Cummings is also a strategic thinker that is willing to ask the tough questions in order to get the best results. I believe that this is one of her most admirable qualities. As the city faces many opportunities and challenges in the coming years, I can not think of anyone better to help steer the ship forward. Mayor Molly Cummings’ commitment to Hopkins is clear to see and I am proud to support her re-election as mayor of Hopkins.

Cheryl Youakim

Hopkins

Cheryl Youakim is a state representative for Hopkins and St. Louis Park and a former Hopkins city council member.