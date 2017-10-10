Letter: My three votes are for Fartun, Jen and Chris

To the Editor:

As a longtime Hopkins community member and proud graduate of Hopkins Public Schools, I’m writing to voice my support for Fartun Ahmed, Jen Westmoreland Bouchard and Chris LaTondresse’s election to the Hopkins School Board. Fartun, Jen, and Chris are all lifelong Hopkins community members, and they’ve shown tireless dedication to Hopkins and its families.

Let’s take each candidate individually: Fartun has helped countless immigrant families navigate our district, and cares deeply about providing quality educational experiences for ALL students. Knowing that she grew up in the Hopkins school system and has degrees in education and public policy tells me she “gets” the district and has the skills to make it even better. Jen is also a graduate from Hopkins High School, and I’ve had the honor of watching her parent a first grader at the IKE/XingXing Academy who will, no doubt, grow up with the same passion for public service that her mother shows. From my perspective, the professional background in education and intercultural competence Jen has is critically needed at this point in our district’s growth. Chris, a fellow graduate from Hopkins High School, has been working in D.C. for over a decade, and currently works in public education advocacy. I’m grateful that he’s chosen to return to Hopkins, to raise his son in Hopkins schools and devote his public service to the local level—Go class of 2001! Jen, Chris and Fartun are incredible as individuals, and I know that they will be exponentially more amazing together as board collaborators.

Our district is unique in many ways, and I love that it has always strived to be human-focused. I have complete faith in these three humans: Chris, Fartun and Jen. Apart from the experience they show on the page, I know that they’ll bring perspective, wisdom, energy and compassion to the Hopkins School Board. I know where my three votes are going.

Laura Krider

Hopkins