Letter: Brian Kirk will have my vote on Nov. 7 for Minnetonka City Council At-Large Seat A

To the Editor:

I have known Brian for many years in his various positions as one of the leaders of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities. As the executive director of the Ridgedale YMCA, he was instrumental in providing programs that provided activities for youth in Minnetonka. He is now using his architectural degree as the YMCA’s Architectural Director, designing new YMCAs to serve communities across the metro area.

As chair of the Minnetonka Planning Commission, he supports the belief that development is possible but only through strong leadership prepared to guide and direct developers. I believe that Brian has demonstrated outstanding leadership in his professional life and on the planning commission and will be the strong leader we need on the city council.

I believe that Brian is prepared to guide development decisions that will keep the neighborhood character of Minnetonka strong and vibrant. As a lifelong resident of Minnetonka, his desire is to keep the city the beautiful place it has always been.

Please join me in voting for Brian Kirk for City Council, At-Large Seat A, on Nov. 7.

Sandy Johnson

Minnetonka