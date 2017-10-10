Government Ivers’ comments create flurry of media attention Published October 10, 2017 at 1:25 pm By Sabina Badola

Bob Ivers Hopkins mayoral candidate Bob Ivers, a lifelong resident of the city, received a flurry of media attention for his controversial comments at the public forum hosted Oct. 2 by a local League of Women Voters chapter.

Although Ivers has run for mayor of Hopkins before, he has never held office. Incumbent Mayor Molly Cummings won by a wide margin in 2015. Ivers, with 71 votes to his name, came in behind the write-in option.

Before the last election, Ivers unsuccessfully sued the city of Hopkins after he was caught trespassing at an apartment complex, according to the Star Tribune. Last winter, he charged with making terroristic threats and stalking, and convicted for stalking the clerk of the judge who dismissed the suit – a gross misdemeanor that resulted in a sentence of 180 days and two years of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the judge, the clerk and a city official. He was acquitted of the felony terroristic threats charge in a jury trial.