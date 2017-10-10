Community & People • Public Safety Heavy rain doesn’t dampen Wayzata Police and Fire Public Safety Day Published October 10, 2017 at 10:00 am By Jason Jenkins Assistant Wayzata Fire Chief Kurt Klapprich teaches kids about fire hazards in the home during the city’s annual Police and Fire Public Safety Day. The Oct. 2 open house included a police K-9 demo, bus and railroad safety information, giveaways, food and face painting. Shirts were also sold to raise money for the Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund, which aids the family of the Wayzata Police Officer who was struck and killed Sept. 8 while clearing debris from U.S. Highway 12. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Lynda Volavka holds up a mirror for Trenton Cooper after finishing a Batman face painting Oct. 2 at the Wayzata Fire Station. The face painting station was one of the many fun activities at the city’s annual Police and Fire Public Safety Day. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Anna Wagner and her son, Will, pose for a photo Oct. 2 in front of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle as it sits parked inside the Wayzata Fire Station during the city’s annual Police and Fire Public Safety Day. The Lake Minnetonka Emergency Management Group recently obtained the emergency rescue vehicle to further the abilities of emergency responders to respond safely to hazardous incidents and environments. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata families line up for food inside the Wayzata Fire Station as heavy rain falls outside Oct. 2 during the city’s annual Police and Fire Public Safety Day. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)