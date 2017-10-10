Halloween at the Creek set for Oct. 27

Halloween at the Creek Oct. 27 features carnival games, inflatables, entertainment, prizes and treats for preschool- to early elementary-age children. Registration is required.

Plymouth’s annual Halloween at the Creek event will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

The event features carnival games, inflatables, entertainment, prizes, treats and activities geared toward preschool- to elementary-age children. Costumes are encouraged, but no scary costumes, please.

Cost is $5 for adults. Cost per child is $10 if pre-registered by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, or $12 at the door. Ages 2 and younger are admitted at no charge. A pizza slice and beverage are included in the cost of admission.

The event is sponsored by Abbott Northwestern-WestHealth and TCF Bank.

To register in advance, call 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov/recreation.