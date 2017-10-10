Glen Lake Elementary’s Walk-a-Thon surpasses fundraising goal by $15,000

A group of second graders walked during Glen Lake Elementary’s annual Walk-a-Thon Oct. 6. The original goal was to raise $25,000, but the total ended up at $40,000 – with some incentive. The deal was: four teachers, along with Principal Jeff Radel, would sleep on the roof if students raised more than $30,000. But if they raised more than $35,000, Radel would also have to wear a “fitness nerd” costume for an entire day. All proceeds go back to the school to fund education projects and school materials. In past years, it has also helped fund the school’s weather bug, upgraded media center and playground improvements. (Photo courtesy of Hopkins Public Schools)