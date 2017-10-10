City council votes in support of naming section of Highway 12 after fallen Wayzata officer

William ‘Bill’ Mathews was struck and killed Sept. 8 on the highway The Wayzata City Council is supporting an idea to rename the section of U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata for fallen officer William “Bill” Mathews. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata City Council is supporting an idea to rename the section of U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata for fallen officer William “Bill” Mathews.

Mathews was laid to rest Sept. 14 in Summit Park Cemetery in Wayzata, the city he served as a police officer for nine years until he was struck and killed by a driver on the highway. Mathews was working to clear debris from the highway Sept. 8 when he was hit by a driver allegedly using her phone and under the influence of drugs.

In the weeks since, reminders of Mathews’ service to the community continue to pop up around Wayzata and in nearby cities, from signs to T-shirts to fundraising events for Mathews’ wife, Shawn, and 7-year-old son, Wyatt. In downtown Wayzata, blue ribbons adorn the trees along Superior Boulevard.

Another way the fallen officer could soon be honored is the renaming of the Wayzata section of Highway 12. The idea was discussed and given support by the city council at its Oct. 3 meeting. Reminders of Mathews’ service to the community continue to pop up around the city. In downtown Wayzata, near the corner of Superior Boulevard and Lake Street, a sign thanks the fallen officer and all law enforcement. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said Senators Paul Anderson (District 44) and David Osmek (District 33) plan to prepare the bill and introduce it when the State Legislature reconvenes in February.

“I think it’s important that they know we support this right off the bat,” Dahl said. “The family is aware of it, they are supportive of it. We think it’s the right thing to do and there are certainly other ways in the future that we’re going to honor Bill.”

The renaming would include new signage along the stretch of highway that runs through Wayzata.

Dahl also noted that Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold had pointed out that not only will the signs pay respect to Officer Mathews, but they will also serve as a reminder to drivers to put their phones down and focus on the road.

“If it saves somebody or prevents an accident, that’s another positive of this initiative,” the city manager said. Blue ribbon adorns a walkway over U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata, near where police officer William “Bill” Mathews was struck and killed by a vehicle. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Another way the city will honor the fallen officer is to include him in a Wayzata Police Memorial, which will be installed at Wayzata City Hall.

Just three days before Mathews was killed, the council approved concept designs for a memorial honoring Wayzata Police Sgt. James W. Anderson, who died in the line of duty Aug. 31, 1982. Anderson was shot and killed on his 36th birthday while responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment building on Rice Street.

Last summer, several residents voiced their support for a memorial that was more visible and significant than the one located at the lower level entrance of city hall.

The approved plans for the new memorial includes a 7-foot tall granite memorial carrying a bronze Wayzata Police Department badge and “thin blue line” symbol, a marker with a bronze memorial plaque and a bench.

“We’ve talked with that committee recently and we’ll be reconvening in the not-too-distant future on how that is changing and how we’re going to bring Officer Mathews into that memorial,” Dahl said.

Another way community members can honor the fallen officer is through the Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund, which has been established at the Wells Fargo Bank Wayzata branch, 900 E. Wayzata Blvd. A donation page has also been set up online at youcaring.com/williammathewsfamily-943716. All money donated will go directly to the Mathews family.