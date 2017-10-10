Candidates for Hopkins government answer the public’s questions in forum

Candidates shared thoughts on proposed light rail, Mainstreet The candidates for Hopkins municipal government answered community members’ questions during an Oct. 2 public forum hosted by a local chapter of the League of Women Voters in the council chambers. The candidates are (from left) Mayor Molly Cummings, Bob Ivers and incumbent Councilmembers Katy Campbell and Kristi Halverson. Representatives from the LWV include timekeeper Nancy Gooch (far left) and moderator Debby McNeil (far right). The full forum can be viewed at lwvmeph.org. (Photo courtesy of the League of Women Voters-Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins)

A local chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted a forum Oct. 2 for community members to get to know the candidates for Hopkins municipal government.

Members of the public submitted written questions, both in-person and online, to moderator Debby McNeil.

All of the candidates are familiar with running for city government. Three of four candidates are incumbents.

Mayor Molly Cummings is running for re-election as her first term comes to a close. She has served on the city’s council, planning and zoning commission and park board. Lifelong Hopkins resident Bob Ivers, who is “concerned with being an entertainment mayor,” ran for mayor in 2015.

Councilmembers Kristi Halverson and Katy Campbell are running unopposed to re-fill their seats. Halverson has served on the council for 12 years. Campbell started on the council two years ago after a special election.

The full forum can be viewed at lwvmeph.org. For more information on the candidates, read the accompanying voters’ guide found in this paper.

Hopkins is unique among its neighboring suburbs by having a downtown with a main street. What should the city do to help the downtown thrive while maintaining a charming, small town character?

Campbell: One of the things that we did last year, or this past summer maybe, is we met with some of the business owners on Mainstreet to understand what they wanted Mainstreet to really look like. So, we talked about everything from “What types of stores do you want there?” and “What types of public items do you want available?” as well as “What should selling regulations be?” and “How much should we regulate that item?” So, one of things that we really want to do here in Hopkins is take to them—to ask our business owners, to ask our residents—how do we continue to make our Mainstreet thrive. I think we really have a fairly firm plan of how we’re going to go forward with that and I’m excited to see it come to fruition.

Halverson: The other thing, along with asking the businesses what they’d like to see downtown, is we’ve asked a lot of residents. If you see an empty storefront, tell us what you’d like to see there and we’ll maybe go out and see if we can get that to show up … It’s basically a destination and [people] come … and then they find all kinds of places downtown and things that they can visit. The other thing that we’re doing is extending the focus of Mainstreet down closer to Shady Oak Road, so that it isn’t just three or four blocks and people have further they can walk and more things that they can see. So, just being able to help the storefronts, the store owners, and find things that people want to come see will help Mainstreet thrive.

Cummings: Our main street is a wonderful, vibrant, lively place. Some of the things that we’re doing: We have a very active Hopkins Business and Civic Association, and they’re responsible for many of the wonderful activities that happen along Mainstreet … We have many festivals; we have many fun things that draw people out … We are expanding the arts, especially heading west down Mainstreet, making sure that the arts are free and accessible to all of our residents. We look for input all of the time. We are revamping our comp plan right now. We are getting all kinds of public input, as to “Have you seen something in another city that you think would be perfect in Hopkins?” and taking those into consideration as we continue to expand and explore and make even more vibrant our main street.

Ivers: Well, first of all, it’s not that small town. I walked from Shady Oak Road up to the end up here. It’s a little bit of a hike. It’s not that little itty bitty of a town. St. Bonifacius is a little town. Excelsior is a classic small town with a main street. But having said that, one of my visions … speaking of Excelsior … It’s hard to put into words. It’s this vibrant ladies night on Thursday night. The shop owners are asked – kind of requested, almost ordered—to stay open and they’re open until nine, 10 at night. They knock off 30 percent for all the women, and the restaurants are just packed, the women’s clothing stores are packed. It’s almost like the State Fair Midway. It’s a massive amount of commerce on Thursday night … It’s very exciting and I want to bring that to Hopkins.

When the Southwest Light Rail line is constructed, what steps should Hopkins take to manage gentrification-driven home price and rent increases so that our residents are still able to afford to live here?

Campbell: I think gentrification is a concern. We have a lot of naturally affordable housing here in Hopkins and there’s a possibility that some of that will go away, and so what we’ve been really trying to do is understand what are our options for preserving that naturally occurring affordable housing and also creating new affordable housing and truly affordable housing for residents, because as much as we love some luxury housing here, we understand that we want a mix for our community. So right now, we’re sharpening our pencils, looking into what is planned and having those conversations with developers.

Ivers: I don’t get the parallel. How does light rail, which is a socialist method of transporting poor people into communities when they otherwise can’t get it, have to do with large houses being built? That would be my first question that I pose to all five people out in television land watching this thing. Secondly, the light rail to me is nothing but a tube that’s going to bring riffraff and trash from Minneapolis. It’s going to make it easy for them to come into Hopkins. It’s just another socialist ruination of a town. This is what’s going to happen and everybody be forewarned. You listen and you listen real close. You listen real close. All the Chicago and Detroit riffraff that have moved into “Welfare-apolis,” they’re going to get on that train. And you know where they’re going to end up? They’re going to end down up at the Depot and they’re going to end up with yours and yours and yours—granddaughters, daughters and grandsons. I predict within two months of that coming through here, there’s going to be a shooting down at that kids’ Depot. So, everybody, think about that.

Cummings: The housing issue is a very complex issue and it isn’t one that only Hopkins is facing with light rail coming. It is facing the entire metro, the state and the country. How do we maintain our affordable housing? We are 18,000 residents and we are over 60 percent rental property. About half of that is naturally occurring affordable housing, so protecting and preserving that while offering housing stock at every price point is a balancing act. It is a challenge. We have to have all forms of housing available. We need to maintain our tax base so that we can provide the services that our residents desire. We need to be able to make sure that this is an affordable community for our teachers, for our police officers, for our seniors, for all the people who want to live here. We work with our developers. We are trying as best we can to balance all the needs without penalizing the city with a lot of concessions on housing that is proposed.

Halverson: With Hopkins being over 60 percent rental, we do have naturally occurring affordable housing available. We also have starter homes—which I understand, with the way the housing market is now, the rates are nice and low—but the prices of houses, you’re still seeing those increase at this point. But what we need to do is maintain our housing stock. We don’t have land to build a big new development of a bunch of extra additional houses, but we do have apartments. As long as we can work with the apartment owners and with everyone that’s out there, we’ll be able to have the homes affordable and bring in different housing types. We do have a lower income housing being built right on Blake Road now. So, we do have some of that already started. It’s just a matter of working with people to maintain what they have and be able to make it affordable so people can stay here in Hopkins.

