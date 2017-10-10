Big plays help Benilde prevail for Homecoming

Fitzgerald blocked punt sets up Anderson-to-Wine late TD in 20-19 win over Holy Angels

Braden Fitzgerald blocked a Holy Angels punt with 1:45 remaining in what proved to be a turning point in an game between two evenly matched football teams on Friday. Turner Wine, left, makes what was the game-winning touchdown catch late against Holy Angels on Friday. Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson

Third-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s trailed 19-14 before capitalizing on Fitzgerald’s block as Red Knights quarterback Tommy Anderson found senior Turner Wine open two plays later on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 left for what proved to be the game-winning score, 20-19 to celebrate Homecoming 2017.

“What (Coach Jon) Hanks says everyday before a game is, ‘Don’t wait for someone else to make a play. Do it yourself and the team will rally behind you,” Fitzgerald reflected on his first-ever blocked punt on Friday.

Lining up on punt return is normally the time that Fitzgerald, a second-year captain, has an opportunity to take a breather and block instead of going for the block, allowing John Landry to go for the block. Not on Friday. “I told John, ‘They’re going to double team you…’ and that’s exactly what happened so Hanks sent me instead but it was wide open.” Benilde receiver Gabe Alada, back, skies up for a pass at the goal line Friday. (Sun Sailor Staff photo by Jason Olson)

After the game, Hanks explained to the team why he finds it important to practice special teams every day at practice.

“We spent a lot of time on it and it pays off,” he said, in addition to the blocks was a reverse on a return for the first time of the season. “I think they’ll believe me now.”

As for the competitive game to the end, Fitzgerald knows a few of the Stars players, comparing last year’s Red Knights team to the current experience on the Stars. “Our team, we stuck with it,” he said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a hard game but the last thing you want to do is lose your Homecoming.” Quarterback Tommy Anderson, front, dives for more yards near the goal line in the third quarter against Holy Angels. Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson

Holy Angels, ranked fourth in the latest state coaches poll, lost three-year starting running back Jack Anderson to a knee injury while trying to run in a two-point conversion with 9:47 left in the final quarter, finishing with 50 yards on 13 carries. He also made four tackles as a key two-way player for the Stars.

The two-point attempt came after three-year starting quarterback Joe Heimbold found receiver Jason Kraus open down the gut of the Red Knights defense for a 27-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the visitors the five-point lead in the early stages of the final quarter.

Heimbold completed 15-of-24 passes for 147 yards in addition to 28 yards rushing on 12 carries. Benilde quarterback Tommy Anderson, left, follows the lead of Quinn Ehlen during the Red Knights homecoming game. Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson

After Benilde’s go-ahead touchdown, Holy Angels (5-1) dug deep for one more offensive drive and did its best work to preserve the time on the clock by getting out of bounds while moving the chains to set up a final field goal.

The rain that dissipated as the game moved along returned during the drive and made for a tricky final 27-yard field goal.

The low kick was sent into the linemen in the final seconds to end what was a close game between the two previously unbeaten teams and hadn’t trailed at any point of the season.

“I don’t think there was a better second half played in a long time,” Hanks said. “Both teams were fighting, clawing for everything. It was amazing. The level of intensity down on the field, I don’t think people understand unless you’re down here. They were scraping for every inch, it was ferocious on both sides.” Benilde senior Braden Fitzgerald, left, lines up Holy Angels quarterback Joe Heimbold. Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson

Wine piled up 90 yards receiving while Gabe Alada pulled in three passes for 25 yards. Senior Liam Ford ran for 119 yards on 23 carries for Benilde.

Benilde took a 14-13 lead on the opening possession of the second half as Tommy Anderson kept it on a one-yard touchdown run for his second touchdown with his legs of the game. He ran for 22 yards on eight carries and passed for 112 yards on 10-of-18 passes.

The Red Knights senior orchestrated and 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that culminated with a five-yard touchdown run around the end of the offensive line for a successful completion of the third drive of the evening with 31 seconds to go in the first quarter. He completed all four passes on the drive including two third-down conversions to keep the chains moving to take the early 7-0 lead.

Holy Angels responded to trailing for the first time of the season with a 57-yard drive of its own the spilled over to the second quarter before Jack Anderson kept his legs churning against a stout Red Knights defensive front for a four-yard touchdown run.

Momentum seemed to turn toward the visitors on their next possession as Heimbold completed passes of 15 and 23 yards to Peter Laird to set up another short-yardage score by Jack Anderson, this time from two yards out to take a 13-7 lead with 2:10 before halftime.

Hanks didn’t like the way his team came out in the first half, similar to the previous week at St. Louis Park.

“That was a rough halftime,” Fitzgerald explained. “In the locker room because this was our best week of practice and basically we came out flat. First drive we drove down the field and after that we thought it was time to stand up. It wasn’t just one of us, it was all of us and that was reiterated and pounded into us by Hanks at the half.”

Reflecting on the meaning of the win, Hanks said the win doesn’t mean much with two regular season games left before turning attention to sections.

In terms of coming back on teams, “It definitely shows them that they can come back,” he said. “I’ve always told them we’ve got to get up on them first and let our nasty defense get them frustrated and today I thought we were playing pretty good defense.”

Benilde travels to Richfield on Friday, Oct. 13 and closes out the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 18 against Bloomington Jefferson. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

