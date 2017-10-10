Bahá’í faith communities to celebrate birthday of founder

Bahá’ís of Plymouth to celebrate Sunday, Oct. 22

By Kristen Miller

(SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY KRISTEN MILLER)

Members of the Plymouth Bahá’í community Sean Mahabadi and Suzanne Kinney with a proclamation from the City of Plymouth recognizing Saturday, Oct. 22 as the bicentenary of Bahá’u’lláh, the religion’s founder.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, members of the Plymouth Bahá’í faith community will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the religion’s founder Baha’u’llah, and invite guests of all faiths to join them 2-4:30 p.m. at the Plymouth Creek Center.

“Bahá’ís all over the world will be celebrating the bicentenary on this day, and we have plans to make our Plymouth celebration very special,” said Sean Mahabadi, Plymouth resident and member of the local spiritual assembly.

The event will be family-friendly, free and open to the public and will include musical and dance performances, as well as interfaith readings focused on the theme of unity.

“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them. This is what we will be celebrating on Oct. 22,” said Suzanne Kinney, Plymouth resident and corresponding secretary for the local spiritual assembly.

The event will include readings from various faith communities as they relate to the central theme of unity, the central theme of the Bahá’í faith.

The program will also include a presentation of a proclamation from the City of Plymouth wishing the Baha’is of Plymouth well as they gather for the bicentenary.

In return, the Bahá’í community will present a gift collection of books on their faith in hopes of the collection being donated to the library for public use.

As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25, the Bahá’ís, to which its members are referred, celebrate the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, born in 1817 in Persia, which is now Iran.

Bahá’u’lláh (meaning “Glory of God” in Arabic) was a spiritual teacher, who announced in 1863, that he was the bearer of a new revelation from God and the most recent in the line of messengers of God, preceded by Abraham, Moses, Buddha, Krishna, Zoraster, Jesus and Muhammad.

“Bahá’u’lláh came as a continuation of the messengers of God,” said Mahabadi, an Iranian native, who grew up in the Bahá’í faith. As Bahá’í, they “reaffirm their truth, their validity,” he said of the other messengers of God.

“The primary message of Bahá’u’lláh was the unity of mankind,” Mahabadi said, and seeing the world has one human race, thereby eliminating prejudices and racism or “any obstacle that keeps us from being one continuous human family.”

Bahá’u’lláh taught that all religions represent progressive stages in the revelation of God’s will, leading to the achievement of a unified and peaceful world society.

Mahabadi compared the messengers of God to teachers in a grade school. “They all build upon each other and the knowledge they give to students help grow the students through this process,” he said.

Once a person zooms out, he said, they can realize the divine plan is to guide mankind through this process toward unity of the world.

Therefore, the Bahá’ís recognize the other faiths “as equal and necessary” to God’s plan.

Bahá’u’lláh wrote more than 100 tablets of texts for guidance and each Bahá’í is responsible for their own education, a principal teaching known as independent investigation of truth, to encourage reasoning and thought, explained Kinney.

Kinney was born Catholic and became inspired to learn more about the faith as a college student after visiting the Bahá’í House of Worship in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette.

The faith is the second-widest spread religion behind Christianity, with an estimated 5 million members worldwide (with the largest density in India), an estimated 400,000 members in the U.S., and 1,500 members in Minnesota.

There are about 50 members in the Plymouth Bahá’í community, which currently meets in members’ homes. There is no clergy, rather each local assembly is run by its members.

Bahá’ís consider work done in the spirit of service to humanity as the highest form of worship. For example, this past spring, community members helped in the planting of the Northwest Greenway. They are also looking to adopt a community park.

For more information on the Bahá’í faith visit bahai.org.

Hopkins event Nov. 4

The Bahá’í faith of Hopkins will host its bicentenary event, “Light to the World,” screening and social 1:30- 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Hopkins Public Library, 22 11th Ave. N.

