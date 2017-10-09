Plymouth Police report Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 21-27 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 28 – Report of suspect pointing a handgun at victims on the 10th Avenue and Vicksburg Lane North.. Suspect was located and arrested for assault.

– The victim reported tools and other items were stolen from their attached garage on the 4100 block of Orchid Lane.

– The victim was assaulted by a suspect who stole merchandise from the business on Nathan Lane.

– The suspect left the store with $1,132 worth of unpaid merchandise and was arrested for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway. Other vehicles in the neighborhood were rummaged through. Locations involved: 300 block of Niagara Lane, 400 block of Niagara Lane, and 600 block of Orchid Lane.

Sept. 29 – The victim reported a known suspect slashed the tires on his vehicle on the 2200 block of Oakview Lane. Formal complaint charges are pending.

– Officers responded to report of suspect who was acting disorderly on the 3400 block of East Medicine Lake Boulevard. Suspect was located and arrested.

– Unknown suspect tampered with the victim’s unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Ives Lane; however, there was no loss from the vehicle.

– The victim reported the theft of a yard sign on the 15900 block of 38th Avenue North.

– The victim reported his phone valued at $1,093 was stolen from his hotel room on the 3100 block of Campus Drive.

Sept. 30 – Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue and were advised the suspect had left.

Oct. 1 – Two victims reported they were robbed at gunpoint by three unknown suspects on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

Oct. 2 – The victim reported unknown suspect forced entry to the residence and stole a laptop and jewelry on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

– Victim reported unknown suspect stole her unlocked bicycle from the underground garage on the 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Drive. Loss of $150.

– Victim reported unknown suspect entered her residence on the 200 block of Quaker Lane and stole cash and other items valued at $290.

– Officer received information regarding a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Officers located the vehicle and arrested two suspects for possession of stolen property.

– The complainant reported two vehicles parked in the parking lot on the 3400 block of Highway 169 had been tampered with. There was no loss from either vehicle.

– Victim reported unknown suspect tampered with his vehicle ignition on the 9600 block of 37th Place.

– The complainant reported a trailer valued at $15,000 was stolen from the parking lot on the 9800 block of 13th Avenue North,

– The victim’s laptop valued at $2,500 was stolen while at school on the 4900 block of Peony Lane.

– Unknown suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle, tampered with the ignition and stole a GPS, camera and both license plates off the vehicle on the 3500 block of Highway 169.

– A new television valued at $1,600 was stolen from the back of a delivery truck on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard.

Oct. 3 – The victim reported clothing and other items were stolen from his vehicle while parked in the underground garage on the 9700 block of 37th Place.

– The victim received a fraudulent phone call advising a relative was in jail and needed bail money.

Oct. 4 – Victim reported being assaulted by a known suspect who had fled the scene on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue. Suspect was later located and arrested for assault.

– The victim reported unknown suspect stole a dog decoy valued at $100 from his yard on the 600 block of Brockton Lane.

– Victim reported unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and stole $220 worth of CDs, gloves and miscellaneous items from the vehicle on the 3000 block of Campus Drive.