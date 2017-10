Jacklyn Ann Breault, age 92, passed away Sept. 29, 2017. Her family was by her side.

Funeral Mass was Mon., Oct. 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne (St. Mary Church) in Shakopee.

Survived by children, Cynthia Holtgrewe, Gregg (Mary) Breault, Geoff (Vicki) Breault, Shannon (Robert Kempf) Marohl, Shelle’ Hill, Kevin (Beth) Breault, Christopher (Sheila) Breault; 25 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids.

Preceded by husband, Earl Breault; parents, John & Geraldine LaValle; siblings, Geraldine Knodle and Thomas LaValle.

