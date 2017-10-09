Excelsior Council extends East Town study contract

The Excelsior City Council on Oct. 2 unanimously approved extending the city’s contract with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., HKGI, to complete study for the East Town Redevelopment Plan.

The extension, $4,870 for attendance at two meetings, including the special planning commission meeting on Oct. 5, and an upcoming city council meeting, plus incorporating changes based on planning commission recommendations and final edits to the study.

The initial contract with HKGI was $35,000, to create the plan, driven in part by the city’s desire to sell the 810 Excelsior Blvd. property and the recent sale of the Bayview Event Center, which coincided with the now-expired moratorium on development to give time for residents to provide input on what should be in East Town area.

The study has bounced between the city council and the planning commission multiple times, including a decision Sept. 18 by the council to continue the discussion and send the matter back to the planning commission to clarify how they would modify the changes. Pat Smith, city planning director, explained that the city staff recommendation was to have the two more meetings and to incorporate those findings into the study.

The goal, Smith explained to the council, is to have guidance for what the city wants as city leaders work with developers who want to build in the area, along with policies that go into the city’s comprehensive plan, also providing guidance for development in the area.

Councilmember John Beattie advocated for the extension.

“I think we should do this, just to complete the study, and address some of the concerns that have been raised by residents and well as the planning commission, so we end up with a map, as well as a narrative, that is consistent with what the residents and the planning commission want, and what this council ends up doing,” Beattie said.

Smith noted that people who gave their email address during the prior public meetings, 110 in total, were sent a note informing them that the Oct. 5 meeting was the time to speak up about the study.

Resident Kathleen Lowry told the council that the public should be given more options to discuss. “It is very hard for the public to comment,” she said. “When they are offered one picture they get to talk about.”

Smith noted that the city hosted three open houses, where the facilitators began in typical fashion with no plan for the first meeting, but rather taking feedback to create options. They came back with three options – one commercial, one mixed-use/entertainment and one residential –which were presented at the second open house. Community members overwhelmingly favored the mixed-use/entertainment option, so that was developed for presentation at the third open house, in June.

The comments gathered then showed 50 percent liked the concept and 49 percent disliked it, Smith noted, which is why the council considered the extension and is continuing to seek feedback.

“That’s the one we are trying to refine with the public and with HGKI and the planning commission,” he explained.

The plan could return to the city council in November.