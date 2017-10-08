Wayzata Symphony Orchestra will perform Oct. 15 in Wayzata

The Wayzata Symphony Orchestra will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd.

The concert, “Erin and Tony Play Brahms,” will feature guest artists Erin Keefe, concertmaster, and Anthony Ross, principal cellist with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Guests are also invited to a reception after the concert to meet the musicians.

All Wayzata Symphony Orchestra performances are free and no tickets are required, but donations are accepted. The orchestra is a nonprofit organization.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org or thewso.org