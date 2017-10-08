Unitarian church’s performing arts series will continue Oct. 13

Jazz vocalist Joyce Lyons will be the featured performer for Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka’s performing arts series with Minnesota’s own, the Phil Aaron Trio (Phil Aaron, Jay Epstein and Gary Raynor). The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 2030 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata.

The performers are planning a lively evening of music. Since moving to Minnesota in late 2009, Lyons has become a fixture on the jazz scene. Among other venues, she has performed at the Dakota, Vieux Carre, The Three Crows, Crooner’s Lounge and Supper Club and several stints at the annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival. Lyons is a regular guest singer for Minnesota’s West Metro Big Band and she performs around the country, yearly returning to New York City and as the featured guest artist for Jazz on the Hill at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and groups of five or more. Guests are allowed to bring their own beer, wine and appetizers.

For more info, visit uucmtka.org/performing-arts.html or call 917-282-9438.