Volunteers needed for Oct. 14 Pull-It Day in Wayzata

The City of Wayzata invites community members to grab their gardening gloves and lend a hand in the annual Pull-It Day volunteer unplanting session 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

The one-day volunteer session will prepare the city’s gardens for winter by pulling the annual flowers that were planted during Dig-It Day in the spring.

Volunteers will gather first at 8:15 a.m. at the Wayzata Public Works building, 299 Wayzata Blvd. W., to receive their assignments before heading to their garden locations to work.