Volunteers needed for Oct. 14 Pull-It Day in Wayzata

The City of Wayzata invites community members to grab their gardening gloves and lend a hand in the annual Pull-It Day volunteer unplanting session 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
The one-day volunteer session will prepare the city’s gardens for winter by pulling the annual flowers that were planted during Dig-It Day in the spring.
Volunteers will gather first at 8:15 a.m. at the Wayzata Public Works building, 299 Wayzata Blvd. W., to receive their assignments before heading to their garden locations to work.
Interested volunteers can sign up by sending an email to Lynn McCarthy at [email protected] or calling 612-702-1937.